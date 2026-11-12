Red Sox Out on Two Superstars, Including Ace Tarik Skubal

The Boston Red Sox don't need to make a splash in the starting rotation.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the third inning of game one of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectfor the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Peralta most recently pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays. If you're a Boston Red Sox fan wondering if the organization is going to make a run at the two aces, don't get your hopes up. On Wednesday,"In case you were wondering, it does not appear the Red Sox are in on Freddy Peralta," Bradford wrote.

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"Like the Cubs, the Red Sox are a large-market team whose ownership operates with midmarket sensibilities. They're not in on Skubal," Passan wrote. Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta reacts while walking to the dugout during the third inning in game three of the 2026 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field.

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Now, of course, you can never have enough good arms. But this is actually for the best as Boston isn't expected to get into the mix for Skubal or Peralta. Boston's rotation is elite as it stands right now, even withover five years. The Red Sox also acquired Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals.

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The year before, Boston went out and acquired Crochet from the Chicago White Sox in a blockbuster trade. So, Boston hasn't been shy about shopping at the top of the pitching market in recent years. The Red Sox also went after Max Fried, but missed out. While this is the case, neither Skubal, nor Peralta is worth it for the organization this winter.

The rotation isn't the issue for Boston. The Red Sox need to add more offense and handing out another mega deal for a hurler wouldn't fix the organization's real holes right now. In a perfect world, a better path would beand maybe signing someone like Seiya Suzuki.

If the Red Sox were to add another starter this offseason, someone like Shane Bieber or Nick Martinez would make much more sense at this point, rather than breaking the bank for Skubal or Peralta. PATRICK MCAVOY Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University.

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