Red Sox-Ketel Marte Pursuit Gets New Life With D-Backs Shopping

The Boston Red Sox have already made one big move. Could another be in the cards?

Aug 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte prepares to bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning at Chase Field.

Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIf the 2027 season were to begin tomorrow, Boston's lineup would be among the best in the league on paper with Bauers as the designated hitter,and the rest of the group returning. The middle infield is a bit of a question.

Also read Latest Trade Report Links Ketel Marte to Baltimore Orioles

Mead is likely the second baseman for the organization with either" finally seemed to have said 'enough is enough' and are taking trade discussions and entertaining offers more seriously," Rosenthal said.

"At least that is the appearance that they are giving. ... You've seen some teams surface online as interested clubs. The Toronto Blue Jays, the Baltimore Orioles.

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... The Red Sox have had past interest. They can add an infielder still.

" Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte reacts after lining out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Marte had a tough 2026 season, by his standards, but still put up solid numbers overall. Marte slashed .249/.316/.432 with a .748 OPS, 22 home runs, 76 RBIs, 31 doubles and 78 runs scored.

In comparison, Mead played in 88 games and slashed .253/.353/.498 with an .851 OPS, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs and 17 doubles. When it comes to Mead, the 2026 campaign was a breakout one for him. Beforehand, he had never hit more than three home runs in a season. , the Red Sox would have more of a guarantee at second base.

Marte is a 12-year veteran. He's been one of the best second basemen in baseball for years at this point. With Mead, the Red Sox have a guy with upside and four seasons of team control left, but his floor is lower. With Marte, the Red Sox would have a star under contract for four more seasons, plus a 2031 player option.

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The floor for Marte is significantly higher, but he's 33 years old, whereas Mead is 26 years old. Both have pros and cons, to say the least. What this idea should come down to is simply the asking price from Arizona. After a weird year in Arizona — that"sneaky trade candidate" this offseason.

Even the idea of a Mead-for-Marte deal could be worth it. But if the Diamondbacks asked for much more than either Duran or even Mead in a one-for-one deal, then a deal may not be worth it. It's important to note that Marte has a no-trade clause thanks to 10-and-5 rights. All of this is a moot point if Marte doesn't want to come to Boston.

If he isn't willing to waive the clause to come to Boston, none of the chatter matters. If he were willing, then it's something the Red Sox should consider. Even if the Red Sox didn't trade Mead, there could be a way to use him in a super utility role. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball.

Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com