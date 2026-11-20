The Boston Red Sox absolutely should give the Arizona Diamondbacks a call about Ketel Marte again.

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte reacts after lining out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthave had a great offseason so far. It's still early, but the Red Sox entered the offseason with a hole offensively andto weather the loss. The bullpen is still in a great place as well. Frankly, if the 2027 season began tomorrow, the Red Sox would have one of the best overall rosters in the league on paper and would be a World Series contender in the American League.

Also read Red Sox-Jarren Duran Trade Saga Intensifies, Including 6 Teams

That's why Boston doesn't need to do anything crazy from here on out, unless the perfect deal comes together. One mock trade from"Red Sox acquire 2B Ketel Marte from the Diamondbacks for LF Jarren Duran and 2B Curtis Mead The Diamondbacks would like to move on from Marte, and trade would be a good change of scenery for Marte, as well," Bowden wrote.

" ... Like with Marte, Duran may benefit from a change of scenery and if he is able to play just one position, like left field, he might be able to get back to his All-Star form.

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"Sep 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Ketel Marte runs to the dugout after a pop fly out in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin last offseason, but the Diamondbacks didn't cut ties with him. While he had an odd season, especially from the perspective that he no-showed for a game against Boston, Marte's track record speaks for itself.

He has been among the best second basemen in baseball for years and he has four more seasons left on his contract, not including a 2031 player option. His contract is below market value and he willisn't very high right now after a bad 2026 season. If somehow Boston could package him in a deal that brings a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger back, that would be excellent. , he had a breakout 2026 season.

He hit 17 home runs and drove in 48 runs, but played in just 88 games. Before the 2026 season, he had never hit more than three home runs in a season. If the Red Sox got Marte, there would be no reason to keep Mead, especially with Bauers now in town and occupying the designated hitter spot. This is the type of move that if the Diamondbacks were interested, Boston should offer in a heartbeat.

But the most important variable is the fact that Marte has a no-trade clause. If he doesn't want to come to Boston, none of these discussions matter. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University.

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