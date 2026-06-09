Red Sox Keeping CBO Craig Breslow, But Is That the Right Call?

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Although the Boston Red Sox have had a disaster of a season so far, they are not making a change with their top decision maker in the baseball operations department. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has been under a microscope as the losses have piled up for the organization, but"The Red Sox are not considering firing chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, a team source said Monday night," Healey wrote.

"Further, amid the team’s underperformance — and speculation that Breslow may be on the hot seat — the club’s ownership hierarchy has not even discussed making a change, the source said. That represents a measure of clarity at a time when the Red Sox, in Breslow’s third season as the top baseball executive, are navigating an uncertain middle portion of the season.

", it's really not shocking that the club isn't considering a mid-season change right now. If the Red Sox weren't sold on Breslow, why would they have fired manager Alex Cora and a handful of coaches early on?

At the time the Red Sox fired Cora and co., Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Despite Boston's bad season, that's the biggest piece of supporting evidence in Breslow's favor right now.

If the Red Sox were to listen to Breslow's recommendation to overhaul the coaching staff only to fire the decision maker just a couple of months later, it would make the franchise look even more dysfunctional than it has. When the season comes to an end, it will be interesting to see how Boston handles the topic then, especially if the struggles continue throughout the season and Boston misses the playoffs.

The doom and gloom chatter isn't going away anytime soon, unless Boston starts winning. But don't expect another massive shakeup in the front office at this time. It's clearly not happening. If you're a Red Sox fan, you're best hope is the organization finding some bat in the trade market, getting healthier, and hopefully turning the season around.

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com





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