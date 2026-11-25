The Boston Red Sox have a shortstop conundrum, and a trade with the Houston Astros could be the perfect move.

Aug 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena celebrates a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect It's been a busy week already across Major League Baseball, and the hot stove is expected to burn hotter ahead of theFour big-name free agents have all agreed to terms on deals in free agency, and that pace could continue through the next week. Even though Craig Breslow cautioned against any more big moves this offseason, "Boston could use a one-year stopgap to ensure Franklin Arias, its uber-talented shortstop who turned 21 this week, is ready to take over the role full time," Passan wrote.

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"A trade for Pena wouldn't be cheap -- it shouldn't be, frankly -- but compared with Zach Neto or CJ Abrams or other upgrades at shortstop, Pena is a practical choice for a Red Sox team that needs more at the position. " Passan proposed the Astros move Pena for pitching depth, a well-documented area of need for Houston.

The Astros would likely ask forSep 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe fit remains excellent.

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Pena is a free agent after 2027, and will command a hefty price tag, one that the Astros might be hesitant to cough up as they look toward the future. For the Red Sox, they won't feel any pressure to pay Pena's price after the season as, but most either demand too much in return, or give Arias the reins at shortstop right now.

Although Arias's talent is certainly there, the Red Sox might be more in favor of swinging a deal such as this one that gives Arias more time to develop without adding undue pressure. With time ticking in the face of the lockout, Breslow could be motivated to reach out to Houston sooner rather than later, and this is a deal he should absolutely propose. Ben Lofy is a sportswriter and journalism student at the S.I.

Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. He has covered various Syracuse University teams for The Daily Orange, where he serves as a staff writer. He has also covered the Red Sox and Boston's minor league teams for TalkSox.com. Lofy is originally from Vermont and is an avid skier and music fan. Follow him on Twitter/X: @benlofy.