Will the Boston Red Sox end up cutting ties with Jarren Duran this offseason?

Sep 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran looks out to the crowed after striking out in the 4th inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectthat will shut down moves across Major League Baseball for the foreseeable future. When the clock turns over to Dec. 2, everything will slow to a halt. With as many rumors as there have been, you'd think a deal would have gotten done. But why not?

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"They also discussed potential trades for outfielder Jarren Duran," Speier wrote. "Obviously, to date, the Sox have struggled to line up with other teams on Duran’s trade value. One NL evaluator distilled the team’s dilemma in dealing Duran: 'He’s still one of their best players when he’s good. I don’t know if they’ll get what they want, but they don’t have to trade him.