Red Sox Eye Blockbuster Trades to Complete Dominant Offseason

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly exploring trades to bolster their pitching staff and replace outgoing closer Kenley Jansen.

The Boston Red Sox were set to announce the signing of two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman on Sunday morning, capping off what has been considered an exceptional offseason for the team. The Red Sox have already made significant acquisitions, including former Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion Walker Buehler, and flame-throwing reliever Aroldis Chapman.

However, despite the impressive additions, the team's search for a closer might not be over yet. With Kenley Jansen, their closer for the past two seasons, departing for the Los Angeles Angels in 2025, some Red Sox commentators are advocating for a trade to acquire an All-Star closer who saved 36 games out of 42 chances last season.Jackson Roberts of SI.com suggested that Boston should target San Diego Padres closer Robert Suárez. He highlighted Suárez's status as one of the hardest throwers in the league and the Padres' financial motivations to move him. Roberts explained that the Padres are struggling to stay under the Competitive Balance Tax threshold and trading Suárez, who has a $10 million salary for 2025, would help them avoid exceeding the limit. Consequently, Roberts believes that the proposed trade wouldn't significantly impact the Red Sox's prospect pool.Further fueling speculation, Cody Williams of Fansided proposed a blockbuster deal that would bring both Suárez and Cy Young candidate Dylan Cease to Boston. Cease, who placed fourth in the National League Cy Young voting last year, has been identified as the player most likely to be traded this spring in a survey of 32 MLB executives conducted by The Athletic. Williams' proposal would involve the Red Sox sending the Padres two major league players: starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who finished sixth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting. The package would also include two highly-ranked prospects: outfielder Miguel Bleis, the Red Sox organization's No. 6 prospect, and shortstop Dorian Soto, ranked No. 30. While this would be a substantial investment for Boston, it would create a formidable pitching staff, including Crochet, Cease, Buehler, Tanner Houck, and either Lucas Giolito or Brayan Bello, alongside one of MLB's most dominant closers. The potential trade hinges on both teams agreeing to the terms





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MLB Red Sox Trade Rumors Alex Bregman Robert Suárez Dylan Cease Kenley Jansen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Red Sox Predicted to Sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Free Agency BlockbusterThe Toronto Blue Jays have not agreed on an extension with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. yet, meaning he will likely become a free agent next offseason.

Read more »

Cubs Eye Dylan Cease Blockbuster Trade to Dominate NL CentralThe Chicago Cubs are looking to strengthen their pitching staff in a bid to win the National League Central. Rumors suggest a potential blockbuster trade for San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease.

Read more »

NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks and Timberwolves Eye Blockbuster Deal at DeadlineCould a blockbuster trade involving All-Star Julius Randle shake up the NBA landscape? Trade rumors are swirling as the deadline approaches, with a proposed deal between the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves gaining traction.

Read more »

Red Sox 'Biggest Threat' to Land Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in TradeThe Boston Red Sox are reportedly the frontrunners to acquire Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. if he becomes available via trade. Guerrero, a four-time All-Star and former MVP runner-up, is entering his contract year and the Blue Jays haven't been able to reach an extension agreement with him. The Red Sox have a need for a right-handed bat, and Guerrero would be a significant addition to their lineup.

Read more »

Red Sox Trade Idea Would Land 2-Time Silver Slugger Winner in 3-Player SwapIf the Toronto Blue Jays can't sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a long-term extension, could they trade him to the Boston Red Sox?

Read more »

Arenado's Trade Destination: Red Sox in the Running?Nolan Arenado is seeking a new team, and while the Astros deal fell through, the Boston Red Sox are emerging as a potential destination. Arenado's interest in Boston and the Cardinals' knowledge of Red Sox prospects make a trade possible. However, Arenado's recent offensive decline raises concerns about his value, and his arrival in Boston would create lineup challenges.

Read more »