Red Sox call up Nate Eaton to boost roster against Rays

The Boston Red Sox are bringing outfielder Nate Eaton to Tampa Bay for their series against the Rays, optioning Joe La Sorsa to Triple-A Worcester. Eaton joins a team seeking offensive spark, while Garrett Whitlock is expected to return during the series.

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox third base Nate Eaton hits a double during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images It sure sounds like the Boston Red Sox are going to give another right-handed bat a shot in the majors. Boston has been trying to find a way to spark the offense recently. One way the club has done so was by promoting catcher/utility man Mickey Gasper back in May. He has been awesome and is slashing .303/.347/.379 with a .726 OPS, five RBIs, and three doubles.

Gasper has played so well that he has. Nick Sogard was another guy who got an opportunity and played well, but he's on the Injured List right now.reported that the Red Sox are now giving Nate Eaton a shot and brought him to Tampa Bay for the club's three-game series beginning on Monday night.

"Sources: The Red Sox brought Nate Eaton to Tampa Bay," Healey wrote. "A specific transaction/countermove is TBD. Not expected to be injury-related.

"Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton celebrates after scoring a run during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images"Source: Joe La Sorsa has been optioned to Triple-A Worcester," Alexander wrote. This move makes a lot of sense. The expectation is that Garrett Whitlock will return to the club at some point during the Rays series.

With WhitlockThe big thing is going to be seeing how the Red Sox handle the roster when Whitlock does officially return. Boston hasn't announced the reported moves of the day, as of writing, but if it does end up being simply Eaton up and La Sorsa down, then when Whitlock is activated, it will be interesting to see which position player potentially gets the boot at that point.

All in all, bringing Eaton up to the big leagues is a good idea. He has been great down in Triple-A this season. Eaton hasand is slashing .283/.348/.450 with a .798 OPS, five homers, 22 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 11 doubles. Last season, he played in 41 games for Boston in the majors and slashed .296/.348/.383.

Right now, the Red Sox need offense and Eaton is someone who can help in that department. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Boston Red Sox Nate Eaton MLB Roster Move Tampa Bay Rays Garrett Whitlock

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Red Sox Lose Another Key Arm, Promote Alec GamboaThe Boston Red Sox had to make another move in the bullpen on Saturday.

Read more »

Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction: MLB Saturday odds, picks, betsYankees-Red Sox continues Saturday night in The Bronx.

Read more »

Red Sox And Yankees Postponed Due To Rain, Doubleheader Set For Aug. 29Boston’s game at the New York Yankees on Saturday night was postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 29

Read more »

Aroldis Chapman Trade Rumors Heating Up for Struggling Red SoxThe Boston Red Sox have a decision to make involving the superstar closer.

Read more »