The Boston Red Sox have some decisions to make over the next few days, to say the least.

Sep 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck delivers a pitch during the first inning against Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field.

Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhen it's all said and done, it would be surprising if all 17 eligible players were tendered contracts. But who could be at risk?mentioned as potential non-tender candidates, including Luis Gil of the New York Yankees, Joey Wentz of the Atlanta Braves, Tylor Megill of the New York Mets and Bowden Francis of the Toronto Blue Jays.

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Plus, fellow Boston hurlerMay 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck ) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Whether it's Houck, or another player on the roster, if a player is non-tendered, that means that the club decides to not give said player a contract and send them to free agency instead.

With arbitration-eligible players, teams have to decide each year whether they want to continue handing out deals. That's a positive for the teams because they aren't necessarily tied to anything until a deal is tendered. Teams can simply get out of pricey deals.

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For example,Apr 14, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck leaves the game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwho had a 3.12 ERA in 30 starts in 2024. In 2025, he wasn't at full strength to begin the season and then got hurt after nine appearances.

With a healthy offseason, ahead, there's reason to believe he could return to that 2024 form, or at least close to it. A price tag over $4 million isn't crazy for that type of production, especially with the price of pitching on the rise across baseball. Plus, on top of all of this, the Red Sox are short on right-handed starters. Brayan Bello, Houck and Crawford are Boston's top three righties.than Houck.

If either of the two is going to be non-tendered, it should be Crawford. Houck should be in town in 2027. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University.

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