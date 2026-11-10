Red Sonja #7 Hits Stores November 11th Amid Khorshemish Propaganda Plays

Dynamite Entertainment's latest Red Sonja issue hits stores Wednesday, November 11th, as the She-Devil is hunted across Khorshemish.

Red Sonja: She-Devil with a Sword #7 arrives in stores on Wednesday, November 11th, published by Dynamite Entertainment. The new Red Sonja issue follows the title character, who remains on the run after the events of the Rising Sun, while a theater in Khorshemish stages a new propaganda version of recent history. According to the comic's preview, King Cauls uses theatrical performances to rewrite the past and turn public opinion against the fugitive She-Devil, while bounty hunters pursue her.

How the Khorshemish Theater Rewrites Recent History

The Khorshemish theater is staging a version of events that presents recent history in a new light, and King Cauls is the ruler behind the production. The preview pages show a king addressing his subjects from an elaborate stage, using spectacle rather than open proclamation to shape how the public understands Red Sonja. The issue's premise centers on the idea that a story can be dramatized to justify a verdict against a person who has already been branded an outlaw.

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Red Sonja's position in this storyline is defined by her fugitive status. The source material places her on the run following the Rising Sun events, which means the theatrical production is not just entertainment within the comic but a political tool aimed at her reputation. The stage version of history serves to make the public see her as the villain of the story.

Creative Team and Cover Artists Behind Issue Seven

Writer Rory McConville, known for his work on King Spawn, is responsible for the story of Red Sonja: She-Devil with a Sword #7. Artist Pablo de Bonis handles the interior art, continuing the sword and sorcery epic that defines the series. Together, McConville and de Bonis carry the narrative of a heroine pursued across the Hyborian landscape.

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The issue features multiple covers by Stuart Sayger, Lucio Parillo, Joseph Michael Linsner, and Mike Rooth. The cover lineup also includes a cosplay piece by Megan Random, which Dynamite Entertainment presents alongside the artist covers as part of the release.

What Readers Can Expect From the Hunt for Sonja

Readers can expect the story to focus on the pursuit of Red Sonja by bounty hunters while the Khorshemish stage production circulates its version of events. The comic's theme of theatrical revisionism gives the chase a second layer, as the hunters are not the only forces working to define who Sonja is. For fans, the issue offers a continuation of the storyline that began with the Rising Sun events.

Issue seven is available at physical retail locations starting Wednesday, November 11th. Readers who want to follow the story can find the issue on that date, when the Khorshemish propaganda plot and the bounty hunt both advance in the series.