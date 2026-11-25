Red Rocks Amphitheatre unveils its extensive 2027 lineup with over three dozen performances. The schedule includes EDM headliners like Porter Robinson and rock staples such as Queens of the Stone Age.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre has officially revealed its comprehensive schedule for the 2027 concert season, confirming a robust lineup of more than three dozen performances. The venue in Morrison, Colorado, is preparing for a year defined by diverse musical genres, ranging from high-energy electronic dance music to legacy rock bands. This announcement solidifies Red Rocks' position as a premier global destination for live music, attracting fans from across the United States and international markets to its iconic sandstone setting.

EDM Headliners and Electronic Dance Music Lineup

Electronic music artists dominate the initial announcements, with Porter Robinson joining forces with Ninajirachi for a back-to-back set on Thursday, March 25. This performance is scheduled to feature additional supporting acts, though specific details for the openers were not fully enumerated in the initial release. The energy at Red Rocks is further amplified by Kai Wachi, who is slated to deliver two distinct sets titled Kai Wachi and Cry Wachi on that same date, with special guest Tynan joining the bill. These appearances highlight the venue's commitment to showcasing both established superstars and rising talents within the electronic scene.

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Side Piece, the creative collaboration between Party Favor's Dylan Ragland and Nitti Gritti's Ricky Means, is bringing their signature house party aesthetic to Red Rocks on Saturday, March 27. This event features production pairing Ship Wrek, composed of Tripp Churchill and Collin Maguire, alongside the act Girl Math. Following this, Swiss-South African artist Daniela Di Lillo, known professionally as Nora En Pure, will perform on Friday, April 2. Her show supports her unique blend of melodic house and features a lineup of collaborators including Corren Cavini, Jan Blomqvist, Kölsch, and Yotto.

British electro artist Alexander Harry Kotz, performing as Elderbrook, is touring his Heart on a Wire project with a stop at Red Rocks on Saturday, April 3. The performance emphasizes his distinctive style of live vocals and instrumental accompaniment over pulsing beats. The electronic calendar continues with Hol!, who is bringing his high-octane sets to the venue on Sunday, April 4, following a recent performance at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. German producer Levi Wijk, known as Bunt., is also returning to bring his in-the-round dance party to Red Rocks on Friday, April 23.

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Rock Legends and Alternative Music Performances

Rock fans have a substantial slate of shows to anticipate, headlined by indie rock giants Death Cab for Cutie and Two Door Cinema Club. The heavy rock contingent includes Queens of the Stone Age, who are confirmed for the season, alongside tribute acts Brit Floyd and Killer Queen. The metal community is also well-represented by Meshuggah, the Swedish technical metal band bringing their complex riffs and intense beats to Red Rocks on Wednesday, April 21. This specific show features a supporting lineup that includes Testament and the local act Blood Incantation.

One of the most significant announcements for the 2027 season is the return of Sublime for a series of three shows in April. The band is performing to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their album Until the Sun Explodes and the release of their first new record in three decades. These performances take place on Saturday, April 17, Sunday, April 18, and Tuesday, April 20. The band, led by Son Bradley Nowell following the tragic death of father Bradley Nowell in 1996, plans to play the 40 OZ to Freedom album in its entirety on the first night and the self-titled album on the second. DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill will join the band for these historic dates.

Minneapolis-based rapper Jacob Lukas Anderson, known as PROF, is touring in support of his eighth album, Good Time Boy, with a Red Rocks performance. He will be joined by hip-hop heavyweight Waka Flocka Flame, Tierra Whack, and the British duo Pete & Bas. The rock and alternative mix is further diversified by Canadian songstress Carly Rae Jepsen, who is bringing her Day and Night tour to Red Rocks on Sunday, April 25, 2027. British artist Sam Fender is also making his way to Denver for a show on Thursday, April 29, riding the success of his single Rein Me In with Olivia Dean.

Diverse Genres and Upcoming Performance Dates

The 2027 season extends beyond EDM and rock, featuring performances that cater to a wide array of musical tastes. The Canadian producer duo Two Friends, composed of Matt Halper and Eli Sones, is returning to Red Rocks on Friday, April 30, to celebrate more than a decade of their Big Bootie Mix series. Their appearance underscores the venue's ability to host long-running series and intimate DJ sets alongside massive band performances. Additionally, British techno-house producer David Andrew Bissett, known as Cloone, is bringing his Hellbent house party back to Red Rocks on Saturday, May 1.

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Tickets for the majority of these 2027 shows are currently on sale, with specific availability varying by artist and date. The announcements ensure that Red Rocks remains a focal point for the live music industry throughout the spring and summer of 2027. Fans are encouraged to check official channels for real-time updates as additional acts may be added to the roster. The breadth of talent, from established rock legends to chart-topping pop and electronic artists, demonstrates the strategic booking efforts to maintain high attendance and cultural relevance for the venue.