Leaders in Ellis County are moving forward with plans to expand a data center in Red Oak after a tense City Council meeting.

Leaders in Ellis County are moving forward with plans to expand a data center in Red Oak. FOX 4's Alex Boyer has more. The expansion will bring the development to nearly 900 acres.

Leaders in Ellis County are moving forward with plans to expand a data center in Red Oak after a tense City Council meeting. The Red Oak City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission held a joint meeting to discuss the expansion of a data center development by Compass. The initial data center project had already been approved. The company wants to add more land to its original plan, bringing the total property to almost 900 acres.

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The meeting began with a 30-minute executive session, followed by a packed public comment period with standing room only.

"We hear you say over and over that everybody wants more things, more parks and better roads. And you say data centers give you the money to do that without raising taxes. But none of you has ever asked the people directly if we wanted to trade our peace and tranquility for those things," one speaker said.

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"From six months of watching these meetings, I've learned that your decisions never consider the humans you're supposed to serve. "Red Oak residents turned out in record numbers to a heated City Council meeting to protest a proposed 800-acre data center project, citing concerns over noise, power usage, and the impact on local schools. "They're already approved. They already have their one campus done.

And I feel really good about what they're doing in the community," the speaker said.