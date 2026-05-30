Red Lobster closing Times Square location after 23 years: ‘This was a difficult decision’

“Times Square has been an important chapter in Red Lobster’s history, and this was a difficult decision.”

Delaney Hall anti-ICE clashes continue – despite New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's ‘peaceful’ protest zoneThe seafood chain will permanently close its flagship restaurant in Times Square on June 14, ending a 23-year run in one of the world’s busiest tourist destinations,— on the corner of 41st Street and Seventh Avenue have kept customers away and turned the once-bustling location into one it could no longer afford to operate.

“Times Square has been an important chapter in Red Lobster’s history, and this was a difficult decision,” Red Lobster said in a statement. “Extensive and prolonged construction at the building has significantly impacted access, visibility, and foot traffic at this restaurant. “Given those conditions, along with the building’s planned conversion to residential use, continuing to operate at this location was no longer viable.

” All employees at the Times Square location will be offered transfers to other Red Lobster restaurants and additional pay to help with the transition.

“We are grateful to the team members and guests who have made this restaurant special over the years,” the statement continued. “All team members are being offered the opportunity to be transferred to the Red Lobster location of their choice and to receive additional pay to support them through this transition.

”Since opening in 2003, the sprawling restaurant occupied a prime corner of Times Square, serving tourists, office workers and theatergoers while acting as a showcase location for the national chain. Employees were previously told that the eatery wasn’t on the chopping block, describing the location as a “high-performing store. ”More than 100 locations have closed in recent years as the company works to cut costs.

The Times Square restaurant was already on a list of locations the company warned could be at risk during the bankruptcy process. The Orlando-based chain ended 2025 with more than 500 restaurants nationwide and $1.56 billion in sales, down 6.2% from the previous year, according to





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Chain Restaurants Red Lobster Seafood Store Closings Times Square

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