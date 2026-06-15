Red Lion man killed in two-vehicle crash: coroner

A Red Lion man was pronounced dead at the hospital Friday morning after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

More than a dozen emergency crews were called to rescue an individual from a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning that closed down roads at multiple York County intersections, according to dispatch.

Nicholas Greci, of Red Lion, was killed after his vehicle was struck by an oncoming vehicle on Cape Horn Road around 5:30 a.m., according to the York County Coroner's Office. More than a dozen emergency crews were called to rescue an individual from a single-vehicle crash Friday morning that closed down roads at multiple York County intersections, according to dispatch. The York County Regional Police Department is investigating the crash.

An autopsy for Greci is scheduled for Monday, the coroner said. A Lebanon city woman is in custody after allegedly striking a police officer in the head and attempting to bite a second officer during a traffic stop. New cocktail lounge coming to downtown HarrisburgYork County man killed in two-vehicle crash: coroner A Red Lion man was pronounced dead at the hospital Friday morning after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash.





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