Red Hulk's New America Threatens World Domination in Avengers: Armageddon

Thaddeus Ross, as Red Hulk, seizes Latveria after Doctor Doom's sacrifice and establishes the New American empire, challenging the Avengers and the United Nations. His regime, marked by brute force and a predictive weapon, contrasts with Doom's calculated tyranny, raising questions about its stability. The Avengers assemble a powerful lineup to confront Red Hulk's gamma mutates and his new flag design for New America.

The world is about to change in the Marvel Universe, with Thaddeus Ross a.k.a. Red Hulk threatening to take over Earth and establishing his new American empire.

Marvel has repeatedly shown the dangers of power vacuums, from the New York criminal underbelly that has passed hands from Kingpin to Tombstone to Jigsaw, to the whole global geopolitics scene that saw Doctor Doom seize absolute power in Blood Hunt to take over the world in One World Under Doom. As clever and powerful as he may be, Doctor Doom isn't invincible, especially when the life of his few loved ones is on the line.

Neither the Avengers nor less righteous characters like Red Hulk managed to defeat Doctor Doom directly. Yet, Doctor Doom's sacrifice to save Valeria Richards left a power vacuum that allowed Thaddeus Ross to conquer Latveria and set his sights on the rest of the world.

Now, not only does Red Hulk launch a brutal attack within Latveria that leaves Steve Rogers on the brink of death, but he also promises to extend his reach across multiple countries, world peace be damned. Thaddeus Ross is armed with his ultra-strong and durable Red Hulk transformation, a growing army of Hulk-like gamma mutates, and a mysterious weapon that somehow allows him to choose the right strategy at the right moment.

Red Hulk Unveils The New United States Flag For His American Empire Avengers: Armaggeddon #1; Written By Chip Zdarsky; Art By Frank Alpizar & Delio Diaz With Steve Rogers in a coma, the Avengers are set to do their name justice and stop Red Hulk before he establishes a worse tyrannical reign than Doctor Doom's. Thaddeus Ross is more prepared than they think, however, as besides his predictive device, Ross has already created a new country, with its own capital city and its own flag.

Latveria is now New America, Doomstadt is now Democracy City, and New America's flag ditches the classic American flag design in favor of an emblem with four vertical red stripes, three vertical white stripes, and a single black-and-red star in the center. Thaddeus Ross' New America is already opposed by the United Nations and Atlantis, and the Avengers are rushing to intervene.

The new Avengers line-up consists of Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, Vision, Spider-Man, Namor, and the Fantastic Four, with Wolverine on his way to join the fight. Sadly, Marvel suggests these Avengers will meet a dire fate with the tease of"Earth's Mightiest Survivors," meaning Red Hulk might successfully extend New America way beyond the territory of the former Latveria.

Red Hulk Lacks What Makes Doctor Doom Latveria's Successful Emperor There's More Than Power To Doctor Doom's Tyranny Thaddeus Ross’ quick conquest of Latveria is a testament to his brutal military efficiency, but his rushed formation of New America suggests he lacks the meticulous statecraft seen in Doctor Doom’s long-term rule over Latveria. Red Hulk uses physical intimidation and a ruthless martial law apparatus to bend a nation to his will overnight, whereas Doom understands that a successful dictatorship requires a meticulous balance iron-fist authority and civic stability.

Red Hulk destroyed a huge chunk of Doomstadt as soon as he arrived, while Doom gradually ensured his citizens received safety, healthcare, and unparalleled economic security under his rule. Related Marvel Is Rebooting Captain America: Brave New World, And It's Glorious Marvel secretly released a remake of one of the MCU's most controversial Phase 5 releases to improve a villain's arc and set up an even bigger event.

Posts By Nicolas Ayala Doctor Doom's selfish heroism transformed Latveria into a utopia at the cost of its complete lack of personal freedom. While Victor is motivated by spite, Doom manages his kingdom with a detached precision that prioritizes infrastructure and order. So far, Red Hulk seems driven entirely by a volatile mixture of unchecked military pride and rage, ignoring the utopian benefits of an enlightened despot. Red Hulk's New America may be a fragile house of cards.

Even if his initial tactical strikes catch the world off guard, his inability to separate his internal rage from his political administration may lead New America to collapse from within. Subscribe to the newsletter for expert Marvel analysis Get sharper Marvel breakdowns - subscribe to the newsletter for expert takes, character strategy analysis, and context that connects major plot moves like Red Hulk's New America to wider comic-world stakes and future arcs.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. How do you think Red Hulk's New America will fare against the Avengers? Avengers: Armaggeddon #1 is available from Marvel Comics June 10, 2026.

Red Hulk Alias Thaddeus E."Thunderbolt" Ross Created By Joe Quesada First Appearance Hulk #2 Alliance US Government Race Human POWERS Superhuman strength, durability, and endurance, radiation absorption, healing factor, Gamma radiation emissions. Skilled tactician. Movies Captain America: Brave New World Franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe Expand Collapse





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Red Hulk Thaddeus Ross Avengers: Armageddon Doctor Doom New America Latveria Marvel Comics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Next Avengers Era: Endgame for Earth's Mightiest HeroesAfter Avengers: Armageddon, a new era is set to begin for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with mass casualties and surviving Avengers uniting to let them recover. The upcoming storyline is poised to redefine the Marvel universe and presents a sequel, Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters this season. Additionally, readers are left to ponder who the surviving Avengers will be when the full reveal of 'Earth's Mightiest Survivors' is made. The storyline will uncover the future of the Avengers team and the plot twists that lie ahead for the universe as a whole

Read more »

Marvel Comics Launches New Avengers #1 Ahead of Avengers: DoomsdayChip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto are launching a new Avengers 1 from Marvel Comics ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. The series rebuilds Earth's Mightiest Heroes in a rewritten world order, spinning out of Avengers: Armageddon. The new Avengers lineup features Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and a mystery hero. The series is set to launch in November 2026, with a bold lineup of heroes assembling to protect a broken world.

Read more »

Marvel Announces New Avengers Roster as Earth's Mightiest Survivors Following ArmageddonMarvel has revealed the lineup for its relaunched Avengers series after the Armageddon crossover. Written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Marco Checchetto, the team includes Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Luke Cage, and Daredevil, plus one mysterious new hero. The Earth's Mightiest Survivors tagline hints at high casualties during the event, potentially claiming many iconic characters. The series launches in November, promising a major shift for the Marvel Universe.

Read more »

Marvel Unveils Bold New 'Avengers' Relaunch: A Return to the 'New Avengers' EraMarvel Comics is relaunching the Avengers with a new series described as the best in 20 years, drawing inspiration from the "New Avengers" era. The team will feature a mix of heroes from across the Marvel Universe, including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Captain Marvel, plus a mysterious new recruit. Writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto aim to deliver a book that leads the Marvel Universe with big events, character conflict, and stunning visuals, set to debut in November.

Read more »