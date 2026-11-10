Red hot Warriors smoke Pelicans by 51 to win eighth in a row

The Warriors obliterated a lifeless New Orleans team, set to embark on long road trip

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry #30 drives to the basket past New Orleans Pelicans’ Karlo Matkovic #17 in the first quarter of their NBA game at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. SAN FRANCISCO – With 7:06 left on the clock in the second quarter of a game that was already well on its way to being theThirty-six year-old Draymond Green stripped a Pelican and sprinted downcourt with the ball. Flanking him to the right was Al Horford, in his fourth decade of life, who proceeded to catch the pass at full speed and make the layup.

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The younger and supposedly spryer Pelican defense? Lagging behind as a disinterested pack, jogging in a way that indicated the woebegone franchise was just ready to get the soon to be 138-87 blowout over with. The Warriors were full speed ahead as they improved to 8-3 in a stress-free final leg of an undefeated six-game home stand. Golden State led 72-43 at halftime.

Steph Curry scored 25 points in 21 minutes, surpassing DeMar DeRozan and moving into 16th all-time on the NBA’s scoring leaderboard. Curry only played 21 minutes. Yaxel Lendeborg tossed in 23 points and seven rebounds, while Brandin Podziemski put up 25 points. De’Anthony Melton chipped in 16 points off the bench as no Warrior reached the 30-minute mark.

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Injured star Jimmy Butler dressed up like a coach, wearing a black pants and grey quarter-zip, and even held a board and marker. Butler did not have to worry about game planning against New Orleans’ best. The Pelicans were without Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy and Yves Missi. The only negative to come out of the game was Brandon Williams tweaking his left hamstring in the second quarter and being ruled out at halftime.

He will undergo an MRI. The Warriors were already down Will Richard and Gary Payton II at the guard rotation. Up 114-67, Lendeborg received a double technical with Derik Queen after the Pelicans center committed a loose ball foul and the two had words for one another. Former Warrior Jordan Poole received cheers from the crowd as he checked into the game after six consecutive DNPs.

Poole scored seven points. The Warriors will begin a five-game journey through the NBA’s Southwest Division on Tuesday, when they play at Cryer’s native Houston and pay a visit to former Warrior Kevin Durant.