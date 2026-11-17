The Red Hot Chili Peppers honored Rick Rubin by dressing as him at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 14 in Los Angeles.

Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers appeared unrecognizable on November 14, 2026, during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles. The band dressed as the legendary music producer Rick Rubin, who was the honoree that night. Kiedis wore a white hairpiece and beard with painted jean shorts and blue socks. This humorous tribute honored Rubin, who has worked with the band for eight studio albums.

Costumes at Hall of Fame Ceremony

The four members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers wore matching outfits to honor the producer. Anthony Kiedis arrived shirtless with a fluffy white hairpiece and matching long beard. He wore gray-tinted sunglasses, painted jean shorts, a black belt, and chunky black shoes. Michael Balzary, John Frusciante, and Chad Smith wore similar costumes paying tribute to the event honoree.

Also read 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductions: Phil Collins, Red Hot Chili Peppers Honored

Rick Rubin Production History

Rubin has produced six studio albums for the Red Hot Chili Peppers since 1991. Their collaboration began with the album Blood Sugar Sex Magik, released in September 1991. The six-time Grammy winner joined the band for their breakthrough record. The real Rick Rubin appeared onstage during the 2026 induction ceremony to accept the honor. This event marked a significant milestone for both the artist and the producers.

Fan Reactions to Tribute

Fans expressed excitement over the creative tribute to the music industry icon. One viewer commented on the humor and authenticity of the performance. Many appreciated the band's playful approach to honoring their long-time collaborator. The performance highlighted the strong professional relationship between the group and Rubin.

Advertisement

Kiedis Personal Life Updates

Anthony Kiedis shares a 19-year-old son named Everly Bear with former partner Heather Christie. The couple was together from 2004 to 2008, with a significant age gap. Kiedis is now dating Eileen Kelly, a 33-year-old sex educator and writer. Kelly is 33 years old, making her 14 years older than Kiedis. She discussed the relationship dynamics in a recent April article on her platform.

Impact on Music Legacy

The tribute underscored the enduring influence of Rubin on modern rock music. The band's performance demonstrated their gratitude for his creative direction. This ceremony highlighted the intersection of artist and producer relationships. The event served as a celebration of musical history in Los Angeles.