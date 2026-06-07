Red Flag Warnings Issued Across Arizona Due to Critical Fire Weather Conditions

The National Weather Service has issued multiple Red Flag Warnings across Arizona, indicating critical fire weather conditions. These warnings span various regions and timeframes, highlighting the heightened risk of wildfires due to a combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures. Residents and authorities are urged to exercise extreme caution to prevent ignition of fires.

The National Weather Service has issued a series of Red Flag Warning s across Arizona, covering numerous areas from Saturday through Tuesday. The warnings indicate critical fire weather conditions characterized by gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures, which together create an environment where wildfires can start easily and spread rapidly.

The first warning is in effect from Saturday 9:00 AM MST until Saturday 11:00 PM MST for the Yuma, Martinez Lake and vicinity, and the Lower Colorado River Valley area in Arizona. This region is expected to experience winds from the west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, and relative humidity as low as 8 percent. The combination of these factors leads to critical fire danger. On Sunday, the risk expands significantly.

From 10:00 AM MST until 8:00 PM MST, warnings cover the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, and Yavapai County Mountains. Additionally, from 11:00 AM MDT until 9:00 PM MDT on Sunday, the Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas north of Highway 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, and Northeast Plateaus and Mesas south of Highway 264 are under Red Flag conditions.

These areas will see winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and humidity dropping to around 10 percent. The risk continues into Monday and Tuesday.

From Monday 10:00 AM MST until Tuesday 8:00 PM MST, the Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, and White Mountains are under warning. Then from Monday 11:00 AM MDT until Tuesday 9:00 PM MDT, the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas north of Highway 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, and Northeast Plateaus and Mesas south of Highway 264 face the same threat.

During these periods, winds are forecast to be 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph and relative humidity near 10 percent. Authorities stress that these conditions make any outdoor burning extremely dangerous. Residents should avoid activities that could produce sparks, such as using lawn mowers orchainsaws, and should not discard cigarettes or matches outdoors. Campfires and other open flames are prohibited in many areas.

Fire agencies are on high alert and ready to respond quickly to any new fires. The public is advised to stay informed about local fire restrictions and to report any smoke or fire immediately to emergency services. The prolonged nature of these warnings underscores the persistent dry conditions and the need for heightened vigilance across the state to prevent catastrophic wildfires





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Red Flag Warning Arizona Wildfires Fire Weather Critical Fire Danger National Weather Service

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