Red Flag Warning Issued for Much of Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for large portions of northern Arizona from Sunday through Tuesday due to strong winds and low humidity, prompting fire danger concerns.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for a broad swath of northern Arizona , spanning from Sunday through Tuesday. The warning covers multiple counties and regions, including the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo, Apache, and Coconino counties, the Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, the Eastern and Western Mogollon Rim, the Kaibab Plateau, the Coconino Plateau, the Yavapai County Mountains, the Chinle Valley, the Black Mesa Area, the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas along Highway 264, the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, the White Mountains, the Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau, and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on the Arizona side.

The warning is in effect from 10:00 AM MST Sunday until 8:00 PM MST Sunday for some areas, with additional warnings extending from Monday morning through Tuesday evening. Residents and visitors in these regions should be prepared for critical fire weather conditions, including gusty winds and low relative humidity, which can lead to rapid fire growth if any ignition occurs.

The meteorological setup driving this warning involves a strong upper-level trough moving across the region, bringing increased pressure gradients and dry air. Winds are expected to reach sustained speeds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in many areas, particularly in the higher terrain and canyons.

Relative humidity levels will drop to between 5 and 15 percent during the afternoon hours, creating an environment where any fire that starts could spread rapidly and become difficult to control. These conditions are typical of fire season in the Southwest, and the National Weather Service emphasizes that this is a time for heightened vigilance. The combination of wind and dry fuels, including grasses and brush, poses a significant threat to communities, infrastructure, and natural resources.

Local authorities are urging residents to avoid any activities that could spark a fire, such as using chainsaws, welding, or dragging trailer chains. Campfires should be fully extinguished and never left unattended. In areas under the warning, outdoor burning is typically prohibited, and fire restrictions may already be in place. Power companies may implement public safety power shutoffs to reduce the risk of downed lines igniting fires.

Residents should have an emergency plan ready, including a go-bag with essentials, and be prepared to evacuate if necessary. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is coordinating with local fire departments to position resources for quick response. The public is encouraged to report any signs of smoke or fire immediately by calling 911. The affected zones cover a diverse landscape from desert plateaus to high mountains.

The Kaibab Plateau and Grand Canyon area, popular with hikers and tourists, face particular risk due to remote terrain and limited access. In the Chinle Valley and Black Mesa areas on the Navajo Nation, officials are monitoring conditions closely as strong winds can whip dust and reduce visibility in addition to fire danger. The Mogollon Rim, a key recreational area for camping and fishing, is also under warning.

Meteorologists note that conditions may persist through Tuesday evening in some locations, with the strongest winds expected on Monday. Travelers should be cautious on highways, as crosswinds can affect high-profile vehicles. The weather service will continue to update the warning as conditions evolve, and residents are advised to stay informed via local news and weather alerts





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Red Flag Warning Arizona Fire Danger Wind Low Humidity

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