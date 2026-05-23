Red Dead Redemption, one of the greatest games ever made, remains free for PlayStation Plus subscribers until June 16

If you have played Red Dead Redemption II but missed the original game, or if you haven played either, there is a short window of opportunity to play the game for free. Red Dead Redemption is available for free with PlayStation Plus, subscribers will be spared a $50 purchase, and while the game goes on sale elsewhere, the discount is seldom attracted. As always, we welcome your thoughts and commentary.

for a limited time. Those at the Essential tier of the Sony subscription service don have to worry about this deadline because they currently do not have free access to the Rockstar game in question.

Those subscribed at the Extra and Premium tiers do, however. The deadline they will want to circle in their calendars is June 16, because after June 16, the PS Plus game will no longer be free. Until then, it is free not just for PS5 users, but for PS4 users as well. Back in 2010, via the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Rockstar San Diego, specifically, released one of the greatest games ever made...

Is this enough time to play and beat the open-world western? Yes, it is much shorter than... Red Dead Redemption has a 95 on Metacritic... Whenwas released, it was very much ahead of its time.

Some of the graphics and gameplay are a little dated, but the world and the story are still exemplary. is free with PlayStation Plus, subscribers are being spared a $50 purchase, and while the game goes on sale here and there, the discount is seldom very meaty. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on th





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Red Dead Redemption Playstation Plus Discount Sale Expiration Comment Conversations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Unresolved Future of the Red Dead SeriesThis text discusses the potential future of the Red Dead series, considering the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the recent focus on Grand Theft Auto VI by Rockstar Games.

Read more »

Rockstar Games' Multitasking: Working on GTA 6 and Giving Red Dead Redemption Fans ContentRockstar Games is juggling multiple projects, including Grand Theft Auto 6, while also providing Red Dead Redemption fans with content to keep them busy until GTA 6 drops this fall. The release of Red Dead Redemption 1 for Nintendo Switch 2 consoles has been met with criticism, but a new Red Dead Redemption release is set to drop in just a matter of days.

Read more »

Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Officially Available for Free on PlayStation PlusRed Dead Redemption 2, the biggest and loudest epic Western story ever told, is now available for free on PlayStation Plus, giving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members the opportunity to play the Rockstar classic as part of their subscription. The game joined the May 2026 lineup on May 19.

Read more »

Rockstar Releases Naturalist Bonus Event in Red Dead OnlineNew bonuses are available in Red Dead Online, allowing players participate in events such as sample sales, wildlife photographer challenges, and other activities that will include emotes and outfits that can be earned by participating in featured events, with some rewards lasting just a few days before losing their availability on June 1.

Read more »