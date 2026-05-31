Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Are Keeping The Game Alive

The modding community for Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to thrive, with the ambitious Bandit Hideouts mod being a standout example. This mod adds a plethora of new content to the game, including 143 new bandit hideouts, 50 ambush points, and a follower system. It also includes a feature that brings back the Undead Nightmare DLC, allowing players to experience zombies in Red Dead Redemption 2 for the first time.

Red Dead Redemption 2 , one of the biggest and most detailed single-player games of all-time, has been around for almost eight years. Despite this, its modding community continues to create new content, with one ambitious mod, Bandit Hideouts , being particularly notable.

This mod fills the game's world with nefarious individuals, fun locations, and plenty of activities for players to enjoy. The highlight of the mod is the 143 new bandit hideouts that players can clear out for rewards.

Additionally, there are 50 ambush points scattered throughout the map, where players can be attacked by a nearby posse seeking vengeance. The mod also features entirely random encounters, making players never truly safe from being confronted by someone living outside the law.

Furthermore, it includes a follower system, allowing players to hire trained gunmen to fight on their side, making the odds slightly more in their favor. The mod also includes a feature that fans of the first game will love, as it brings back the Undead Nightmare DLC in a small way.

Zombies make their first appearance in Red Dead Redemption 2 as part of Bandit Hideouts, and players can customize the experience via the ini menu, converting all bandit locations to zombie lairs, changing their health, spawn frequency, and detection, or even having them burst into flames when killed. Given that players can turn off the zombie portion of the mod if they don't want to use it, Bandit Hideouts really does feel like an essential download for the next game of Red Dead Redemption 2, adding more variety to the world and filling it with fun, combat-heavy encounters, similar to the real Wild West of old





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