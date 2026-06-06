Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Overhaul Is A Thing Of Pure Beauty

Red Dead Redemption 2 is already a very beautiful game, but there's always room for improvement when playing on PC powerhouses.

There's no doubt that Rockstar did an amazing job with the visuals in Red Dead Redemption 2, realizing an immense, complex, and beautiful open-world that really delivers in every department.

Bearing in mind it came out in 2018, it really does look better than most of the competition releasing today, and that's testament to the job that the developers and artists did at the time. That said, these things can always be pushed a little further, and the visuals in the game have the most potential on PC, where the hardware allows for more extreme experimentation.

In particular, there are those who have the know-how and available tech to take it a lot further than the rest of us, and one recent showcase is really blowing fans away. Over on YouTube, the channel Digital Dreams, which is well known for game showcases that push the technical limits, uploaded footage of Red Dead Redemption 2 running in 8K resolution with a bunch of additional visual mods and their own custom shader preset.

It really does look utterly, ridiculously good, and fans in the comments were keen to express their delight.

"It all looked great, but something about the desert area especially, it felt like you could feel the heat through the screen with the mods you've got," one comment read. While another added,"The area at 4:30 I always regard as the most realistic looking place in a video game. Never seen anything top this. The rocks, shadows, everything here is just spot on.

I don't know how to describe it in words.

" If you want to give it a go for yourself, the best thing to do is sign up for the creator's Patreon, where they share everything you'll need to replicate it for yourself, as well as instructions for those who are a little less tech-savvy. The obvious caveat to that is that you will need a very beefy graphics card to get it running smoothly with exactly the same settings and resolution, but there are ways to fine tune it to make it a little more appropriate for more reasonably priced graphics cards.

Updating the visuals and content in Red Dead Redemption 2 is probably our best bet for more cowboy fun right now, with the attention of the Eye of Rockstar firmly fixed on GTA VI for the time being.

Hopefully they do return to their premier cowboy experience at some point though, because it would be a huge shame if such an iconic series were to fall by the wayside. 9/10 Red Dead Redemption 2 Like Follow Followed Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Avg: 95/100 Critics Rec: 93% Released October 26, 2018 ESRB M for Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Nudity, Sexual Content, Strong Language, Use of Drugs and Alcohol Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Rockstar Games Engine RAGE Multiplayer Online Multiplayer Cross-Platform Play N/A Cross Save N/A Franchise Red Dead Redemption Genre Action, Adventure Powered by Expand Collapse





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