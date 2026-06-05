Red Dead Redemption 2 Modders Demonstrate 60 FPS on PS5, Highlighting Next-Gen Upgrade Demand

Despite no official next-gen update from Rockstar Games, the modding community has successfully unlocked Red Dead Redemption 2 to run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5, showcasing the game's potential on modern hardware and reigniting calls for an official performance patch.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a brilliant and beautiful game that truly deserves all the praise it receives, even eight years after its initial release.

The open world that Rockstar built still looks incredible, and the gameplay holds up well, while the narrative is probably still the real high point for many. That said, it was originally released for the previous run of consoles, and the current generation of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X can handle a lot more load than the game currently gives them.

In turn, this has led to calls for a true next-gen update that unlocks the frame rate from 30 FPS and gives more quality options for the player to use if they wish. That hasn't been forthcoming from the developer up to now, and it isn't likely to change any time soon, given how dialed in they are on GTA VI right now.

Happily, there are some clever people out there who have taken matters into their own hands, showing us exactly what the PS5 can do with Red Dead Redemption 2. Red Dead Redemption 2 Looks Astounding At All Times Over on YouTube, the channel for Digital Foundry shared a video of Red Dead Redemption 2 running on the PlayStation 5 at 60 FPS.

That comes thanks to the work of developer Illusion, who managed to get the mod running on exploitable consoles that aren't running on anything beyond the 4.50 version of the firmware. It's a very cool look at what it will be like if Rockstar ever deigns to give us the real thing, even if the technical know-how required unfortunately precludes quite a few folks from giving it a go themselves.

The comments were predictably filled with people calling on Rockstar to pull their finger out, with one saying,"All they have to do is literally remove the frame cap, and maybe replace checkerboard rendering with FSR to reach a 4K output since it doesn't work well in this game.

" Subscribe for Smart Coverage of RDR2 Next-Gen Mod News and More Get deeper context on Red Dead Redemption 2's next-gen prospects, console mods, and technical trade-offs by subscribing to our newsletter for expert coverage focused on this game's evolution and community work. Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. While another added,"I'm happy you're putting this content out there, DF!

Hopefully, it'll reach Rockstar and they'll do something about it. Highly doubt it though. They're going to want to release a PS5 version at full price.

" Red Dead Redemption 2 Still Deserves A Next-Gen Upgrade As mentioned earlier, it really doesn't seem like an update for Red Dead Redemption 2 is on the way any time soon.

The unfortunate reality is much more likely to be an entirely new release, though that could easily be for the next generation of hardware, once all the dust has settled around the release of GTA VI in November. 9/10 Red Dead Redemption 2 Like Follow Followed Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Avg: 95/100 Critics Rec: 93% Released October 26, 2018 ESRB M for Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Nudity, Sexual Content, Strong Language, Use of Drugs and Alcohol Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Rockstar Games Engine RAGE Multiplayer Online Multiplayer Cross-Platform Play N/A Cross Save N/A Franchise Red Dead Redemption Genre Action, Adventure Powered by Expand Collapse





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