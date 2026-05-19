Red Dead Redemption 2 fans eagerly anticipate release of free games on PlayStation Plus

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have been longing for a possible RDR2 current-gen upgrade since the Red Dead Redemption 1 upgrade. With Grand Theft Auto 6's upcoming release, some players are convinced a surprise RDR2 announcement is impending. Rockstar Games has officially announced an official Red Dead Redemption 2 Online free download, but it's only available until next Monday, May 25, 2026.

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans recently got some great news, as the game officially became available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers as part of a new slate of free games added to the service this month.

The announcement sparked a wave of hope-fueled speculation, with some players convinced that a surprise RDR2 announcement is imminent, especially with Rockstar gearing up for Grand Theft Auto 6's release this November. However, a RDR2 current-gen upgrade seems unlikely to happen anytime soon.

On the other hand, Rockstar announced an official Red Dead Redemption 2 Online free download for players to grab now. As part of a new Red Dead Online event running throughout the month of May, players can claim several free downloads for completing or participating in various challenges. An official Red Dead Redemption 2 Online free download can be grabbed now until next Monday, May 25, 2026.

Another notable update is a new featured series in Red Dead Online, where players can earn extra XP, RDO$, and Gold by participating in specific online modes. Meanwhile, the focus for curated RDR2 updates has shifted to a newsletter, providing readers with focused summaries, event breakdowns, and practical tips for navigating Red Dead Online, along with broader gaming coverage for informed gaming





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Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Playstation Plus Free Games Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Features Series Grand Theft Auto 6 Release RDR2 Current-Gen Update Newsletter Updates

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