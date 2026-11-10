Red Dead Redemption 2 And GTA V Leaving PlayStation Plus November 17

PlayStation Plus subscribers must act quickly as Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V leave the catalog on November 17, offering free access before Grand Theft Auto VI releases.

Millions of gamers are preparing for the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI by Rockstar Games, which is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026. Before this major title arrives, players seeking immediate entertainment can access several high-profile games through the PlayStation Plus subscription service. However, this opportunity is time-sensitive, as a significant portion of the current monthly library is scheduled for removal. The cutoff date for these downloads is November 17, leaving players with a narrow window to add these titles to their collections.

Rockstar Titles Available Until November 17

Red Dead Redemption 2 remains available via the PlayStation Plus catalog until November 17, providing players with a compelling way to fill the time before the new franchise entry drops. This open-world Western offers a slower-paced narrative compared to the chaotic energy of its modern counterpart, making it an ideal choice for relaxation. Players who start their journey soon can likely complete the main story arc before the game leaves the service, although achieving one hundred percent completion is nearly impossible given the volume of collectibles.

Also read PlayStation Plus Extra Loses GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 in November 2026

In addition to the Western epic, Grand Theft Auto V also remains available via the PlayStation Plus catalog until the same date. This title has dominated the gaming landscape for over a decade, serving as a direct predecessor to the upcoming release. Playing through GTA V allows fans to say a fond farewell to the game that has defined the current console generation before it is inevitably replaced. Subscribers can download this title as a final tribute to the classic open-world formula before it vanishes from the subscription tier.

Other Notable Removals From The Service

Outside of the Rockstar Games catalog entries, several other significant releases are leaving the PlayStation Plus service on November 17. The full list includes Football Manager 26, which is departing ahead of the arrival of its successor later this month. This management simulation remains a staple for sports fans, and its early removal creates urgency for those interested in managing their favorite teams. Players who rely on this deep strategy experience should prioritize securing their copy before the deadline passes.

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The Talos Principle 2 is also highlighted as one of the better puzzle-adventures of recent years, marking another major departure from the library. This sequel lives up to the memory of the first installment with aplomb, offering complex environmental puzzles and philosophical narratives. It stands out as a premium title that subscribers should consider downloading while it is still accessible for free. Securing these titles now allows gamers to enjoy them without additional cost before the catalog rotates again.

Strategic Downloading Before The Switch

Getting a few of these solid releases downloaded and having some fun before they leave the service is a strategic move for discerning gamers. This period offers a unique chance to top up the precious trophy count across multiple high-quality titles without spending extra money. The combination of narrative-driven adventures and strategic simulations provides a diverse library to explore before the focus shifts entirely to Grand Theft Auto VI. Players who take advantage of this window can enjoy a rich variety of experiences during the interim period.

Let's just hope that Grand Theft Auto VI ends up being everything players are hoping it will be, or we might find ourselves returning to some of these older games sooner than we were expecting. The departure of Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V marks the end of an era for these specific titles on the subscription platform. As the gaming community looks forward to the action-adventure systems of the new Rockstar release, these previous entries serve as a worthy send-off. The window to access these games closes soon, requiring immediate action from subscribers who wish to preserve their digital libraries.