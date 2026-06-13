Red Dead Online's Latest Events and Free Content Keep Multiplayer Thriving

Despite being nearly a decade old, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains a brilliant game, especially with its multiplayer component, Red Dead Online. Rockstar Games continues to support the mode with new events, bonuses, and free content. The latest Role Bonuses event offers double rewards on bounties, Moonshine Sales, Trader Sales, and Naturalist Sample Sales, plus a special Clovelly Shirt for completing a Legendary Bounty by June 29. A new community-inspired outfit is also available for free. With Rockstar focusing on GTA VI, Red Dead Online remains the best way to enjoy ongoing content in the Red Dead universe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is still a brilliant game to go back to, despite the fact that it's coming up on almost a decade since the original release.

That said, Rockstar never deigned to give us any official DLC, and so many players have already explored everything the single-player has to offer, and then some. That leaves the multiplayer as our main port of call for the time being, and Rockstar has been impressively diligent about bringing new experiences to those modes for players to enjoy.

The latest of those is now live, and there are plenty of free downloads available for your online character that should really make them stand out from the crowd. Over on the official Rockstar website, you should be able to find the breakdown for the Role Bonuses event, that as the name may suggest, brings plenty of worthwhile boosts for all Red Dead Online characters.

The event has been underway for a little while, so the most time-sensitive portion that you'll want to be aware of is as follows: There's still plenty to scoop beyond that though, with double RDO$ and XP on All Bounties, while completing any Legendary Bounty before June 29 will reward the Clovelly Shirt. You can also pick up 2X RDO$ and XP for completing Moonshine Sales, Trader Sales, and Naturalist Sample Sales.

Each week also presents the opportunity for a different role to pick up a treasure map, with the full rotation as follows: There is also a new community inspired outfit available free of charge, where all you need to do is assemble it from the catalog. The list of items you'll need to recreate the look is: It's worth keeping an eye on all of the monthly Red Dead Online event rotations, as each brings a different set of rewards that are well worth picking up for your character.

We also likely aren't going to get anything else from Rockstar while they turn all their focus onto GTA VI, so multiplayer really is our best bet for a rootin' tootin' good time moving forward. Red Dead Online Like Follow Followed Action Adventure Systems Released May 14, 2019 ESRB M for Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Strong Language, Suggestive Themes, Use of Drugs and Alcohol Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Rockstar Games Engine Rockstar Advanced Game Engine Multiplayer Online Co-Op, Online Multiplayer Franchise Red Dead Redemption 3 Images Close Developed as the online component of open-world Western Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Online gives players all the freedom of the Old West.

Players can assume countless roles: upstanding citizen, bounty hunter, fur trapper, bandit outlaw - with a wealth of missions to complete and other players to join forces with or compete against, Red Dead Online is one of the most versatile virtual frontiers ever created. Genre Action, Adventure Powered by Expand Collapse





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