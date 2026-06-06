Red Dead Online's Latest Event Boasts Treasure Maps, Hardcore Series, and Monthly Rewards

Red Dead Online's new event, running from June 2 to June 29, includes weekly challenges, a treasure map reward for Moonshiners, and rotating game series.

Red Dead Redemption 2, the expansive Western epic from Rockstar Games , remains a captivating experience for players even years after its 2018 release. Its unparalleled detail and immersive world continue to draw fans back in 2026.

With the single-player campaign thoroughly explored by many and no immediate sequel on the horizon, the focus for sustained engagement naturally shifts to Red Dead Online, the game's multiplayer component. Rockstar has consistently supported this online experience with regular updates and events, and the latest weekly event, which began on June 2, is packed with activities and rewards to keep cowboys busy.

According to reports from Rockstar Intel, the event offers both overarching rewards and time-sensitive weekly bonuses for dedicated players. The initial set of incentives runs until June 8, with a key highlight being the North Ridgewood Treasure Map, awarded for reaching Rank 20 as a Moonshiner before the deadline.

Additionally, the Hardcore Pro Series is active for roughly 48 more hours before transitioning into the Hardcore Shootout Series on June 9. Beyond these time-limited offerings, a full suite of monthly rewards is available, along with various bonuses for completing specific activities. The entire event is scheduled to continue until June 29, with a weekly refresh introducing fresh challenges and prizes on June 9.

This periodic rollout presents an optimal entry point for new players to join Red Dead Online, allowing them to rapidly accumulate rewards, experience points, and resources to develop their characters efficiently. The sustained commitment from Rockstar ensures that the online frontier remains vibrant and rewarding, offering both seasoned veterans and newcomers a wealth of content to explore in the sprawling world of the American frontier





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Red Dead Online Rockstar Games Event Weekly Rewards Treasure Map Moonshiner Hardcore Pro Series Hardcore Shootout Series Multiplayer

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