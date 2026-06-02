Red Dead Online Hosts New Event for June

Rockstar is hosting a new event for Red Dead Online, which kicks off today and lasts until June 29. The event features standard bonuses, including rotating rewards, bonuses, discounts, and more. Players can earn 2X RDO$ and XP on certain quests, and make 2x Gold by completing daily challenges. The event also includes returning and brand-new cosmetics, including a community-inspired outfit.

A brand-new month is upon us and whilst Rockstar may be hard at work adding the finishing touches to Grand Theft Auto VI ahead of its launch this November, some love has been kept behind for Red Dead Redemption 2 , or more specifically, Red Dead Online .

Launching alongside Red Dead Redemption 2 back in 2018, Red Dead Online allows players to team up with friends and make their very own outlaws who must operate across a lawless American Frontier. Featuring quests, side missions, activities, roleplaying opportunities, and a whole lot of chaos, Red Dead Online may have not received as much love as Grand Theft Auto Online, but it still boasts a dedicated fanbase who may enjoy this latest update.

To celebrate a brand-new month, Rockstar is hosting the next major event for Red Dead Online, which kicks off today, 2 June. Lasting until 29 June, the event features all the standard bonuses, including rotating rewards, bonuses, discounts, and more. The bonuses include 2X RDO$ and XP on the following quests: Legendary, Infamous and Regular Bounty Missions, Collector Set Sales, Moonshine Sales, Trader SalesBounty Missions, Naturalist Sample Sales, and you will also make 2x Gold by Completing All Daily Challenges.

Additionally, logging in each week will reward you with a handful of freebies: However, if you are anything like me and your wardrobe plays a large role in your Red Dead Online experience, then you will be interested in hearing about the returning and brand-new cosmetics. The returning clothing includes: Plaid Cap, Gator Hat, Chambliss Corset, Hitched Skirt and the Irwin Coat.

However, there is also a brand-new Community-Inspired Outfit to enjoy, which comprise of the Regimental Hat, Union Shirt (Male) or Work Shirtwaist (Female), Neckerchief, Fernwater Coat, Worn Rolled Pants, and the Lumber Boots. Additionally, there is currently 40% off boots, gloves, and shirts, as well as 25% off The Clelland and Haraway Outfits. During June, there are also many events taking place in Red Dead Online courtesy of the Featured Series Calendar.

This includes: All of these give you the perfect opportunity to rack up that extra Gold and XP, whilst also getting your hands on limited-edition rewards. It may be a while until Red Dead Redemption 3 is released, but there is no denying that Red Dead Online is keeping the magic alive in the meantime





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