Red Dead Fans Call for Native American Perspective in Potential Third Installment

Fans of the Red Dead franchise are discussing the possibility of a Native American protagonist in a potential third installment of the series. Despite the lack of representation of Native Americans in the series thus far, fans are expressing interest in playing as an Apache sharpshooter in a gang of renegades in the 1880s. Others have suggested African American or Native American protagonists in the middle of 1885. However, not everyone is on board with the idea, and concerns about representation have been raised.

The Native American population played a large role during the American Frontier, but they are hardly represented in the Red Dead franchise, despite the presence of some Native American characters.

Despite this, fans are calling for a new perspective from a Native American protagonist in a potential third installment of the series. Fans have been discussing the possibility of Red Dead Redemption 3, speculating on potential settings, story beats, and characters, with many agreeing that a Native American protagonist would offer a unique look at history.

Some fans have expressed interest in playing as an Apache sharpshooter in a gang of renegades in the 1880s, ambushing army payrolls and shipments, and smuggling supplies across the border while dealing with federal government challenges. Others have suggested African American or Native American protagonists in the middle of 1885.

However, not everyone is on board with the idea, with one Amerindian fan expressing concerns that the company may accidentally or intentionally make Native Americans look like caricatures. Despite these concerns, fans continue to speculate on what will make this story continue with its masterpiece status. In today's age, wanting to hear from non-white characters is sometimes considered 'woke', but many commentators agree that a new Native American perspective would be an interesting outlook on the series.

The lack of representation of Native Americans in the Red Dead franchise raises questions about how this can be addressed in the potential third installment. Is it time to shine a light on a Native American outlaw, and do fans have suggestions for ways to best represent their characters





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Red Dead Redemption 3 Native American Protagonist Representation In Games Controversial Storyline Rockstar Games

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