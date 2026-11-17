Starbucks Red Cup Day is set for Tuesday, November 17. Customers can purchase red cups with holiday drinks, while the company navigates the aftermath of the 2025 barista strike.

Starbucks has confirmed that Red Cup Day will take place on Tuesday, November 17, offering customers the chance to acquire the iconic holiday cup with select beverages at participating locations while supplies last.

Holiday Beverage List and Availability

The promotional event is available through multiple channels, including physical cafes, drive-thru lanes, the Starbucks mobile application, and delivery services such as DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats. Customers can receive a red cup when purchasing any of the eligible holiday or fall drinks on the menu.

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The comprehensive list of qualifying beverages includes the Apple Pomegranate Refresher, Caramel Brulée Chai, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Chai, Gingerbread Latte, Hot Chocolate, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Snowy Apple Drink, Sugar Cookie Latte, Sugar Cookie Matcha, Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew, Tiramisu Velvet Latte, White Hot Chocolate, Holiday and Fall Cold Foams, and Protein Cold Foams.

In addition to the promotional cup, Starbucks Rewards members will earn double stars on their entire order during the event. Customers who bring back their reusable cups will also receive a 10-cent discount on their beverage purchase.

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Impact of the 2025 Barista Strike

This year's Red Cup Day follows a turbulent period for the coffee giant, which faced a massive strike last November involving hundreds of baristas from 65 stores across more than 40 cities. The labor action escalated significantly, eventually expanding to include 2,500 baristas from more than 120 stores in 85 cities, which the union characterized as the largest and longest strike in the company's history.

During the peak of the unrest in Seattle, Mayor Katie Wilson, then serving as mayor-elect, joined Starbucks union members striking on November 13, 2025. The labor dispute was driven by dissatisfaction with working conditions, with one barista citing recent layoffs as a primary concern, stating, It's time for Brian Niccol and Starbucks executives to stop stalling and cut the excuses.

Labor Relations and Company Responses

Michelle Eisen, the spokesperson for Starbucks Workers United, highlighted the union's demands for better hours, higher take-home pay, and resolutions to hundreds of outstanding unfair labor practice charges, which the union attributed to union-busting activities. Despite the ongoing tension, Starbucks Workers United later reached an agreement with Starbucks regarding the effects of closing five Seattle stores, four of which were unionized.

Under the terms of the settlement regarding the store closures, affected baristas were promised eight weeks of pay and benefits, additional severance, and a lump-sum payment covering three months of health insurance premiums. This agreement was a specific component of the broader labor negotiations that followed the intense protests.

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Ongoing Restructuring and Layoffs

Beyond the localized disputes in Seattle, the company has undergone significant structural changes. Starbucks announced it was laying off more than 200 employees, a move that followed a May announcement that the coffee giant was eliminating 300 roles in the U.S. as part of its broader operational adjustments.

As the company prepares for the return of the Red Cup Day celebration, it continues to navigate the complex aftermath of its 2025 labor disputes while attempting to stabilize its workforce and restore customer confidence in its holiday offerings.