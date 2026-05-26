Red carpet missteps dominate 2026 American Music Awards

The Las Vegas ceremony saw a parade of bold but baffling outfits, from over‑the‑top ruffles to barely‑there garments, turning the night into a fashion talk‑show as much as a music awards event.

A star‑studded crowd gathered for the 2026 American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and the red carpet quickly turned into a runway of missteps.

Hosted by Queen Latifah the ceremony began at eight p.m. eastern time and featured top nominees such as Taylor Swift Sabrina Carpenter Olivia Dean and Lady Gaga. While some attendees arrived in polished gowns and sleek suits, a notable number of celebrities attracted attention for the opposite reason – a series of outfits that left fashion commentators and fans alike scratching their heads.

The event, meant to celebrate the biggest names in music, became a showcase of over‑the‑top ruffles clashing color palettes and daring cuts that seemed more appropriate for a costume party than a high‑profile awards show. Among the most talked about were Melanie Martinez whose strapless brown dress featured a feathered skirt massive puffy sleeves and a tail that resembled a tattered blanket, and Paula Abdul who chose a stark white gown wrapped in a large fabric drape that swallowed her shoulder and waist and was paired with a puffy skirt that many found unflattering.

Bebe Rexha made a bold statement in a black bodysuit topped with a leather skirt adorned with fishnet tights, an odd wrinkled texture and an overload of belts and buckles that left observers divided. Lisa Rinna opted for a retro look with bellbottom brown trousers a matching suit jacket worn without a shirt and a blue and yellow polka‑dotted tie printed with an image of John F Kennedy, a combination that raised eyebrows for its unconventional layering.

Karol G arrived in a voluminous puffy skirt paired with a ripped mesh crop top that exposed a black bra and her midriff, a look that many compared to Halloween attire rather than a music awards gala. YouTube personality Eva Gutowski stepped onto the carpet in a turtleneck dress constructed from strings that barely covered her, with stray fabric hanging in every direction creating a visual that many labeled a fashion disaster.

DJ Steve Aoki chose a bright orange ensemble consisting of cargo pants and a spiky jacket matched with two different shoes, a choice that ensured all eyes were on him for the wrong reasons. Viral musician Mr Fantasy, thought to be the alter ego of actor KJ Apa, sported a dramatic green striped suit paired with a purple and green tie that clashed spectacularly.

Singer Ashlee Keating’s mini dress was covered head to toe in rhinestones and featured tassels on the sleeves, a bedazzled chaos that earned her a spot on the worst‑dressed list. TV host and singer Flavia Laos wore a sheer black gown with a thigh‑high slit cut‑outs across the midriff and a patterned skirt, an outfit that left little to the imagination and was deemed overly busy.

Kimiko Glenn arrived in a tiny crop top paired with black underwear, a sparkly skirt and dramatic heels, a look that many considered questionable for the red carpet. Teddy Swims broke tradition by wearing shorts with a bright blue suit jacket high socks brown dress shoes and an abundance of necklaces, a combination that sparked mixed reactions.

South Korean singer EJAE wore a mustard dress that looked more like a hanging curtain and accessorised with bright blue gloves that did nothing to improve the overall effect. Actress and comedian Megan Stalter posed with Paul W Downs in jeans and a fur top, a casual ensemble that seemed out of place among the glitz.

GloRilla’s top consisted of a small piece of fabric barely covering her chest leaving underboob exposed, which she paired with a matching skirt, a daring choice that added to the night’s list of fashion misfires. The 2026 American Music Awards will be remembered not only for the musical performances but also for the parade of questionable style choices that sparked endless social media commentary and memes





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

American Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion Celebrity Style Fails 2026 Awards Music Industry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift Leads 2026 American Music Awards NominationsTaylor Swift lead all nominees announced for the 2026 American Music Awards.

Read more »

Where to Watch the 2026 American Music Awards Live OnlineHost Queen Latifah is set to make her AMAs return three-plus decades after her 1995 hosting debut.

Read more »

How to Watch the 2026 American Music Awards Live OnlineThe 2026 American Music Awards will air live on May 25 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Here's how to watch the AMAs live online streaming.

Read more »

Stars Shine in Silver, Velvet and Fur at the 2026 American Music Awards Red CarpetHilary Duff, Teyana Taylor, Queen Latifah and other music and entertainment icons turned the 2026 American Music Awards red carpet into a fashion showcase, debuting bold gowns, glittering metallics and statement accessories.

Read more »