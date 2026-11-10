Red Carpet Lace Trend: Stylists Judge Ellie Bamber, Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara

Stylists Lisa Talbot and Caroline Baxter review red carpet lace looks worn by Ellie Bamber, Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara, weighing fit and structure.

Lace, particularly in monochrome, is continuing to dominate red carpet fashion, and a new round of celebrity outfits has prompted two stylists to weigh in on whether the look succeeds. On Monday night, actress Ellie Bamber attended the premiere of Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, the Charles Dickens Christmas film, wearing a black lace look that drew immediate attention on the red carpet. The trend has also been embraced by Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara, who were recently photographed in their own lace outfits.

Stylist Lisa Talbot argued that lace is having a real moment because of its versatility, according to a report in the Daily Mail. Stylist Caroline Baxter offered a more critical view, warning that lace outfits can quickly go wrong when a dress is too tight or the wearer looks squeezed into it. Their contrasting assessments of three recent looks show how the same fabric can be judged very differently depending on cut, fit and styling.

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Ellie Bamber Black Lace Look Under Review

Ellie Bamber, 29, who plays Belle in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, wore a long-sleeved black lace top with a V-neckline that flowed into a dramatic layered burgundy skirt. She completed the outfit with a co-ordinated lace choker necklace and silver drop earrings. The look was bold and deliberately eye-catching, with the V-neckline leaving little to the imagination.

Caroline Baxter said Bamber's look lacked structure. She described the lace choker as too deep, arguing that chokers can visually cut off the neckline and disconnect the head from the torso. Baxter also said the silk taffeta skirt appeared awkwardly attached and did not work with the lace, adding that the outfit offered very little support or structure.

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Lisa Talbot called the ensemble the most challenging combination of the three looks. She said the deep plunge, sheer lace and contrasting bright skirt were all making a statement at once, leaving no clear focal point. Talbot said she would have preferred a more understated skirt to let the lace take centre stage, or a simpler lace top paired with the statement skirt.

Jennifer Lopez Sheer Lace Dress Debate

Jennifer Lopez wore a sheer lace dress with a chunky coat at Dolce and Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week party, a look that also left little to the imagination. The outfit paired a delicate, see-through dress with heavier outerwear, creating a striking contrast between the two layers. Lopez wore ankle-strap stilettos with the ensemble.

Caroline Baxter was critical of the styling, saying the dress was too short to work with ankle-strap stilettos because the shoes further broke up the leg line. She also said the chunky coat felt too heavy against such a delicate dress, concluding that the outfit did not quite come together.

Lisa Talbot took a more favourable view. She argued that the delicate, sheer lace dress against the heavier fur outerwear created texture and gave the outfit a more interesting dimension. Talbot said the coat provided some coverage that balanced the transparency of the dress, and she described the look as a good example of how layering can change the feel of an outfit.

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Sofia Vergara Fitted Lace Gown Verdict

Sofia Vergara, 54, known for her role in Modern Family, wore a sheer black lace gown at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Gala, where she joined a star-studded line-up embracing the so-called naked dress trend. The gown hugged her figure closely, and the combination of black and nude lace was designed to deliver bombshell glamour.

Caroline Baxter said the gown suffered from fit problems, describing it as looking like a lace basque with a skirt attached rather than a beautifully constructed dress. She said that without straps, Vergara appeared to be working hard to keep the dress in place. Baxter added that the black and nude lace combination was pretty and not overly transparent, but that the construction and fit let the look down.

Lisa Talbot described Vergara's dress as a great example of a fitted lace dress working well. She said the strapless neckline and defined silhouette gave the outfit a clear shape, and that the lace added texture without needing lots of additional detail. Talbot's praise contrasted directly with Baxter's verdict, underscoring how much the final judgment depends on tailoring and construction.