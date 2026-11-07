Red Bluff school board member Steven Piffero resigns city posts over conflict concerns

A Red Bluff man who had just re-won his seat on an education board announced he will be stepping down from his other positions with the city over concerns they

Steven Piffero was elected to the RBUESD board in 2014 and appointed to the Planning Commission in 2016. A Red Bluff man who had just re-won his seat on an education board announced he will be stepping down from his other positions with the city over concerns that they conflict, despite sitting in both roles for more than a decade.

Steven Piffero was first elected to the Red Bluff Union Elementary School District's board of trustees in 2014. Since then, he's served as board president, clerk, and most recently on the district's Bond Committee. On Tuesday, Piffero received the second most votes among the seven candidates running for three seats on the RBUESD board, winning his seat again.

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However, he has also been sitting on Red Bluff’s Planning Commission since being appointed to the role in 2016. This could potentially violate California Government Code 1099, which creates rules around public officials holding conflicting positions. Planning commissions have previously been found to be one of the potential positions that could conflict due to their ability to support or deny major projects.

However, before the city announced a decision on what the next step was, Piffero chose to resign from his role on the city’s planning commission. My commitment has always been to serving our community with integrity and transparency while my involvement with the City of Red Bluff Planning Commission and the City's Audit Committee was intended to contribute positively to our city. My priority remains serving as a member of the Red Bluff Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees.

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I remain fully committed to representing our students, families, staff, and community and look forward to continuing my service on the school board. The city provided an official response to a complaint from Priscilla Burke on Thursday, November 5, who had been running for the RBUESD board along with her husband, David Burke. The city said they had evaluated the legality of the two positions, but due to attorney-client privilege, they would not be sharing their analysis.

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