Utah’s comeback win over TCU has sparked a bigger question: just how high should the Utes be ranked?

Utah’s comeback win over TCU has sparked a bigger question: just how high should the Utes be ranked? On Episode 13 of the Red and Blue Show, hosts Alema Harrington and Frank Dolce discussed Utah’s strong season and its case for a spot near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Utah jumped out to a 17-0 lead against TCU before the Horned Frogs rallied to tie the game. The Utes regained control in the fourth quarter and pulled away. The hosts also pointed to quarterback Devon Dampier’s impact, making the case that he belongs in the Heisman Trophy conversation. They highlighted his contributions as both a passer and a runner, as well as his leadership during Utah’s run.

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BYU’s playoff outlook brought a more divided debate. The hosts weighed possible Big 12 championship scenarios and how a loss in the title game could affect the Cougars’ chances. They also discussed whether the conference could send multiple teams to the playoff. In bonus coverage, the hosts examined coaching and leadership turmoil across college football, including Michigan’s decisions involving athletic director Trev Alberts and its coaching staff.

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They also discussed Kyle Whittingham as a potential fit for Michigan and questioned the timing and cost of TCU’s decision to part ways with Sonny Dykes after previously extending his contract. The commander of the Utah National Guard says the state's airmen have been aiding in the Iran campaign, and ground troops will deploy to the conflict, too.

Thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers in 16 Utah communities are being automatically enrolled in a new clean energy program that will add $4 to their monthly electricity bills starting in January 2027. Convicted drunk driver could be released from Utah prison in matter of months In a matter of months, convicted drunk driver Kesley Pope, who killed a mother and son on Halloween in 2021, will be free from prison.