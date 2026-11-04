Red Blood Cells Found in 115 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil

Researchers discover heme and red blood cell structures in Aratasaurus museunacionali bone, offering new insights into dinosaur biology and fossil preservation.

Scientists have uncovered compelling evidence of red blood cells within a 115 million-year-old dinosaur bone, marking a significant advancement in paleontological research. The discovery centers on the theropod species Aratasaurus museunacionali, whose remains were unearthed in northeastern Brazil. This finding provides the strongest proof yet that soft biological tissues can survive the harsh process of fossilization for tens of millions of years.

Evidence of Heme in Dinosaur Bone

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, identifies microscopic structures resembling red blood cells preserved inside the fossilized bone. Crucially, the researchers detected heme, a molecule found in hemoglobin, which is the protein responsible for carrying oxygen in red blood cells. This detection of heme within the structures themselves represents the first time this specific chemical signature has been confirmed in situ within a dinosaur fossil.

Also read Blood chemistry found preserved in 115-million-year-old dinosaur bones

Preservation in Brazilian Formation

The partial hind limb of Aratasaurus was originally excavated in 2008 at Mina Pedra Branca, located within the Romualdo Formation. This geological site in Santana do Cariri, Ceará, Brazil, is renowned for its exceptionally preserved fossils due to stagnant waters that limited oxygen exposure and slowed decomposition. These low-oxygen burial conditions likely played a vital role in preventing the breakdown of organic material, allowing delicate cellular structures to endure over geological time scales.

Advanced Imaging and Chemical Analysis

Kliti Grice, an organic geochemist and John Curtin Distinguished Professor at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, led the research team. They utilized a combination of new microscopic imaging techniques and chemical analyses to examine the vascular canals within the bone. These canals contain microscopic tubes that once held blood vessels and nerve fibers. The team identified an abundance of oval-shaped microstructures consistent with the appearance and location of red blood cells, supported by traces of manganese oxides that may have stabilized the cells.

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Debate Over Biological Structures

While the findings are groundbreaking, they have sparked debate among experts regarding the legitimacy of such soft tissue discoveries. Previous studies dating back to the late 1990s have reported similar structures in reptile fossils, but their authenticity has been fiercely contested. Grice emphasizes that this study brings together multiple lines of evidence, including mineral composition and chemical signals, to bolster the argument that these are genuine biological remnants rather than artifacts or contaminants.

Future Research Directions

The implications of this discovery extend beyond a single specimen, suggesting that original biological information may still be hidden within other prehistoric fossils. Grice notes that museum collections worldwide may hold specimens containing molecular data that has never been investigated using modern methods. The research team plans to expand their study to other fossils from different species and geological periods to determine how widespread this type of preservation might be and to ask more sophisticated questions about dinosaur physiology.