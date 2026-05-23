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Red Arrows Expected Changes for 2023 and Beyond

United Kingdom News

Red Arrows Expected Changes for 2023 and Beyond
Red ArrowsMilitaryAircraft
📆5/23/2026 10:00 AM
📰DailyMail
27 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 35% · Publisher: 68%

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, has announced changes to its display tactics for the upcoming season. The number of aircraft will be reduced from nine to seven for most displays to make better use of the current aircraft fleet. The team will still perform in a nine-aircraft formation on special occasions, with seven planes put to display on their first show of the season.

The Red Arrows will cut the number of planes in most of their displays from nine to seven aircraft to rotate older engines that are no longer in production.

The Chief of the Air Staff made the decision to reduce the fleet size until 2030 to make better use of the ageing engines and the engineering resources available. But, the Royal Air Force aerobatic team will still perform in the 'diamond nine' formation on special occasions including King Charles' birthday and for the 250th Independence Day commemorations in the US.

Seven planes will now take to the skies to put on an aerial display for the Red Arrows' first show of the season in Crete, Greece, on May 24

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DailyMail /  🏆 86. in US

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