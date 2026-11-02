Rectify Added to Netflix: Southern Gothic Drama Returns to Streaming

Critically acclaimed series Rectify is now available on Netflix. Explore the story of Daniel Holden and why this Southern Gothic drama remains a top-rated choice for viewers.

The streaming giant Netflix officially added the complete run of the four-season psychological drama Rectify to its platform on Sunday, November 1, 2026. This release brings the critically acclaimed series, originally produced by SundanceTV, to a global audience for the first time. The addition marks a significant moment for fans of slow-burn storytelling and complex character studies who have long sought out this underappreciated gem.

Core Plot Of Daniel Holden Exoneration

The narrative centers on Daniel Holden, who is released from prison after spending nearly two decades in solitary confinement for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hanna Deen. New DNA evidence exonerates him, leading to his return to his small, fictional hometown of Paulie, Georgie. Upon his release, Daniel must navigate the difficult process of readjusting to normal life while dealing with the psychological trauma of long-term incarceration. His family attempts to reconnect with him, but the community remains deeply divided over his innocence despite the scientific evidence proving his innocence.

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Critical Acclaim And Ratings Success

Rectify has earned exceptional reviews throughout its original run, which spanned from 2013 to 2016. The series currently holds a near-perfect 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an equally impressive audience score of 92%. It is widely considered one of the highest-rated original drama series of the 2010s, offering a rare example of a show that improves with each passing season. Critics praised the show for its deliberate pacing and atmospheric tone, noting that it stands out in a television landscape often dominated by faster-paced action.

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Stakeholder Reactions And Genre Context

The show is frequently compared to other notable examples of modern Southern Gothic television, such as HBO's Sharp Objects and HBO's True Detective. However, Rectify distinguishes itself through its meditative approach to trauma and guilt. USA Today highlighted that while the subject matter is heavy, the episodes are beautifully written and move at a contemplative pace that never becomes boring. HollywoodChicago.com awarded the first season 4.5 out of 5 stars, describing it as both familiar and unlike anything else on television at the time. The district attorney who originally secured Daniel's conviction represents a key stakeholder who refuses to accept the DNA evidence, adding to the tension.

Real World Impact And Viewing Experience

The structure of the series is designed to create a tight, nearly inescapable feeling as Daniel adjusts to life outside prison over the course of just a few days in the first season. The first season consists of only six episodes, focusing intensely on this initial period of readjustment. Although the show is considered a slow-burn drama not designed for non-stop suspense, it rewards viewers with deep character development. With all four seasons now available on Netflix, fans of psychological dramas have the opportunity to binge the entire series without the previous barrier of exclusive cable availability on SundanceTV.