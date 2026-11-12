Recruiting Tracker: Who Signed with Alabama Softball, Baseball, Other Sports?

Taking a look at who the Crimson Tide signed across baseball, softball, gymnastics, soccer and women's golf.

April 17, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Head coach Patrick Murphy smiles as he and his players watch a tribute video from former players at Rhoads Stadium as Alabama hosted Kentucky in the first game of the weekend series.

Murphy was celebrated for becoming the first and only SEC softball coach to have 500 conference wins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect It's been a busy middle of the week for recruiting across Alabama athletics as it's seen multiple players sign across its programs. The Crimson Tide's baseball, softball, soccer and gymnastics teams all saw several high profile players sign and boost their recruiting rankings.

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For baseball's National Signing Day head coach Rob Vaughn saw 16 players sign with the program which saw it's 2027 soar to the No. 6 overall ranking according to Perfect Game tieing it with the highest rank in program history.

"This 2027 class represents the kind of program we want to build at Alabama," Vaughn said according to Alabama Athletics. "We're excited about the talent, but what stands out just as much is the makeup of these young men—the way they compete, the pride they take in their work and the kind of teammates they want to be. Our staff put a tremendous amount of time into building these relationships and finding players who believe in what we're doing here.

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These guys will have an opportunity to help us continue to write this chapter of Alabama baseball, and we can't wait to get them to Tuscaloosa.

"Finnian O'Loughlin, OF/RHP - Jersey City, N.J. Jude Carter, RHP - Taylorsville, N.C. Drew Cross, C/3B - Mount Pleasant, TexasRiley Martin, RHP - Carthage, Tenn. Berrin Zenner, OF/C - Brentwood, Tenn.

Alabama softball also brough three players aboard who signed their national letters of intent and will join the Crimson Tide in the fall of 2027. Headlining the group is Lyla Morici who is the No. 14 overall player in the class and a four-star recruit out of Georgia. Morici also shared her thoughts on joining Alabama shortly after signing.

"I chose Alabama because I loved the atmosphere in Tuscaloosa and the coaches made me feel at home," Morici said according to Alabama Athletics. "The team felt like one big family and I can see myself thriving and becoming the best player and person I can be! "Ava Paradise, IF - Chagrin Falls, Ohio