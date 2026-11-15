Recruiters Share Their Worst Job Interview Stories

'Candidate showed up to the interview in a t-shirt that read 'shuh th fuh cup'.'

Interviews are stressful environments, but sometimes someone can show they're not right for a role before the interview has really got going. , "Recruiters and hiring managers, what is the fastest you've ever mentally disqualified someone during an interview?

" and we thought we'd share some of the best stories. 1. "He called his current boss a bitch and specifically said he planned to tell her so when he quit that job because I was definitely going to hire him. Unfortunately, he didn’t get his wish.

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"2. "I'm a nurse. I was asked to have a potential hire shadow me to see if she would be a good fit.

" "She was older, about 66–67 years of age, and honestly looked and acted like a sweet old grandma. She was very kind to the patients and the staff.

However, when we went to pull medication for the shift, she started asking if the medication machine ‘had any narcs in it’ and then started asking what kind of controlled drugs were in there. I told her, ‘It’s just the standard, like you see on any hospital floor. ’ She then immediately asked me, ‘I see that there’s a camera in here in the medication room. Where are the spots on this unit that aren’t on camera?

’ I told her, ‘This is an inpatient psychiatric unit, so every square inch of this place is on camera. ’ She didn’t like that answer.

"3. "I had a person interview for a truck-driving position, and the first words out of their mouth were that they wouldn’t stop at stop signs. I immediately ended the interview.

" 4. "Okay, I was the candidate, and I withdrew from the interview process after I had a third interview with a company and met the person who would be my supervisor. " "I felt a little overqualified for the role already, and she was asking extremely convoluted, multi-part, clearly AI-written questions that hardly made any sense.

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After one such question, I paused for a minute and said, ‘I need a minute to think’, because the question had about three parts, to which she said, ‘I can tell you’re scared of me, and that’s a good thing! I like it when people are scared and don’t know what to expect next! ’ I hung up the Teams call and immediately asked the recruiter to remove me from consideration.

""I was interviewing a data analyst in the late 2010s for an initial 20-minute screening. I asked a simple, open-ended technical question, and the man spent the entire remainder of the call, plus significantly longer, telling me a completely unrelated story about how his wife had lost the ability to operate a daycare out of their home after a child broke their arm. I timed it. Forty-three minutes of continuous speech on his part.

I didn't have anything scheduled afterwards, and at a certain point, it became a case of, ‘... I need to see how long he can keep this up. ’ My coordinator was in the room with me. Thank goodness, because anyone else would assume I was exaggerating when I said 43 minutes.

""I once had someone who joined via Teams and had webcam difficulties. Their head was inverted and they had a beach background that kept overlaying everything except their lips and eyes. We joked about it early and they spent 5-8 minutes and could not fix it. So I spent nearly 45 minutes talking to an upside down floating lips and eyes over a beach background.

Mentally for our role being able to turn off features or troubleshoot the webcam was considered table stakes.

"7. "A long time ago, I was helping a friend hire staff for their horse-riding school. The job description involved handling and riding horses and teaching children about horses. The candidate came in, and we asked the typical question: ‘So, what made you interested in this role?

’"Me, trying to help them out a bit: ‘Is it fair to say you just have a keen interest in horse riding? ’Me: ‘Right, so you just like working with children, then? Perhaps we can work something out where you just focus on the coaching bit. ’Quickest denial ever, lol!

Like, did you even read the job advert at all before showing up for the interview?!

"8. "I was the lead interviewer for a tech role. I am a Black woman... shouldn’t matter, but for the story, it does.

" "A gentleman comes in and immediately comments on how happy he is to be interviewed by a ‘strong, Black woman’. We all say dumb things when we are nervous. I noted it but had decided to let it go. He has a great CV, excellent education and great working experience... must just be nerves, right?

He proceeded to tell me about a time when he auditioned for a non-speaking background character role. The director asked him if he had blood because he looked like he did, and asked him if he wanted a role as a because he could ‘pass’ and would get a different day rate because this role had four lines.

He said his results exceeded his own expectations because he went in for one thing and got a better offer. I asked him if he wanted to use a different example and leverage his work experience that was on his CV instead.

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"Interviewee: ‘I’m good on refreshments, thanks. Just waiting on the manager. Someone went to go get him. ’10.

"I was interviewing a candidate who had recently been caught up in a round of redundancies at our company, and I was considering hiring him onto my team due to his relevant background. " "The guy showed up to the Zoom interview in a dirty T-shirt, in a super-messy room, and didn’t bother to blur his background.

He then proceeded to open up with, ‘I know you haven’t been here as long as me, so let me tell you how these typically go. ’ I tuned out immediately after that, which was a smart move because he insulted both the company and me several more times afterwards. Craziest interview out of the 150 or so I’ve done this year.

"11. "A man at an interview with the hiring manager and two other team members asked, ‘Will I have to work with women? ’ as his first question. The rest of the interview was just a formality.

"13. "‘Tell us a weakness you’ve identified in yourself relating to work? ’ looking for time management, paperwork, inventory management, identifying talent, things like that.

" "Them: ‘I get inappropriately angry when my co-workers don’t do things the way I tell them to do things. ’ "The first didn't like the position title – Marketing Assistant. She kept making sure that didn't mean she'd be my personal assistant: ‘I do NOT fetch people coffee, EVER. ’ She kept going on about it and asked if it could be changed to Coordinator or Specialist instead.

I told her it was a large company, and those titles have specific roles, pay bands, etc. tied to them. She then said, ‘Oh, sweet! Let's change it to Specialist, then, and bump that pay! ’ It was an entry-level job, and she was fresh out of university.

The second was for a different entry-level position. Of the 20 minutes we had together, she spent almost 10 of them complaining about her boyfriend. He hadn't wished her luck on this interview or something; I don't remember exactly. I kept asking job and experience-related questions, but she basically stopped answering them and just monologued at me about her boyfriend in this really fragile, ‘woe-is-me’ tone.

When I suggested she stop talking about him, she suddenly became confident, aggressive, and almost combative with me.

"15. "When they're past 25 and their mom still comes with them and tries to be involved with the interview. " 16. "Candidate showed up to the interview in a t-shirt that read 'shuh th fuh cup'.

She was wearing a jacket over it and didn’t think to zip it up, which somehow made it worse.

"17. "I once interviewed a candidate who had his TV on and kept looking over to watch it. He had the sound on and everything, and I could hear it in the background. At some point, he asked if it was OK to have the TV on during the interview, and I said, ‘Do you think it’s OK?

’ He just left it on. I couldn’t end the interview early due to HR policy, but it was over before it started. "