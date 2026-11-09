Recreational crabbers search for new spots as Pacifica Pier remains closed

The recreational Dungeness crab season opened this weekend with some restrictions.

In past years, one of the popular spots to try and catch crab was the Pacifica Pier, but since it closed for repairs, recreational crabbers have to find new spots.

Christie Smith reports. The recreational Dungeness crab season opened this weekend with some restrictions. In past years, one of the popular spots to try and catch crab was the Pacifica Pier, but since it closed for repairs, recreational crabbers have to find new spots. Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are“For me, it means a lot like, the pier is more than just a fishing pier.

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People gather there and people meet people there. A lot of friends have come from there so it not being open really sucks and it’s hard on, I think, the community really,” Paul Toast of Pacifica said.

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“Now not even being able to access it at all is kind of sad and you do see a couple of fisherman out during the week just standing on the beach and casting but it was nice to see the families and they would bring the little kids and just be fishing and spending their mornings out there,” Cat Butler of Daly City said. Further south near Half Moon Bay, people were trying their luck.

But some said the crabs they caught were too small to keep.