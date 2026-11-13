Recreational cannabis advocates see path forward in Texas after election

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SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: A view of a marijuana plant on August 11, 2025 in San Anselmo, California. Cannabis company stocks surged by up to 10 percent on reports that the Trump administration is considering rescheduling marijuana on the federal level, from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug.

The move would step toward the decriminalization of the drug nationwide. Supporters of recreational cannabis believe new political changes may open a path for broader legalization in Texas as lawmakers prepare for the next legislative session in January 2027. Sarah Todd, director of the Texas Cannabis Policy Center, said Democratic wins in the state legislature have created a large shift from the 2025 session. Lt.

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Gov. Dan Patrick spearheaded an attempt to ban hemp-derived THC. The bill passed both chambers but was ultimately vetoed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

ALSO| Three City Council seats heading to run-off; registration ends Thursday "This session is kind of a solution-driven session for me. I don't know where this lands. I'm filing the ban again with the things that the courts have ruled that we didn't do," Perry said. He previously authored Senate Bill 3 in 2025, which would have banned most consumable hemp products but was ultimately vetoed due to what Abbott called legal defects.

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State Rep. Wes Virdell, a Republican, said, "Even the THC bill, Dan Patrick pushed a terrible THC bill. I did end up voting on it because he promised there would be a massive expansion of the compassionate use program, which he didn't deliver.

""I'm increasingly concerned about the impact THC has on infants, children and adolescents," Dominic Lucia, a pediatric emergency medicine physician, told lawmakers over the summer. The Department of State Health Services reported more than 10,000 calls to Texas Poison Control Networks about THC exposure since 2021, with 40 percent involving children 12 and younger. State rules now demand stronger testing, packaging, and labeling requirements for THC products and prohibit sales to those under 21, but smokable hemp remains banned.

Bills now filed in both the Texas House and Senate propose regulated adult use of cannabis. Supporters believe some Senate Republicans could be open to debate, despite the party retaining the chamber’s majority.

"I think some of them are a lot more moderate than they may have voted in the past several sessions. And I'm really looking forward to having those conversations," Todd said. Dripping Springs resident wins $2.5 million on scratch-off ticket purchased in AustinMobile groomer, dog found dead in van on Far Northwest SideThe outage affected a range of Microsoft 365 services connected to Exchange Online and email, the company said.3