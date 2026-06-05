Recreational anglers vs commercial fishermen in Atlantic snapper dispute

A legal dispute over the Atlantic red snapper fishery has halted what was expected to be the longest snapper season in years, reflecting broader tensions over the Trump administration's efforts to loosen fishing rules and deregulate the seas.

Miles from shore, Chris Kemp pumps and reels as he battles a fish 150 feet below. Eventually, it gives up, and the 10-pound red snapper is hauled aboard the Jodie Lynn II.

There's barely time to rejoice. As Kemp raises his trophy for a picture, the charter boat's captain rushes over and then drives a knifelike tool into the fish's gas-filled bladder. The procedure, required by federal law, is intended to improve the fish's chances of survival after release.

'Send it overboard,' orders the captain. And with that, Kemp's hopes of bringing the fish home to eat were lost. Recreational fishermen like Kemp are pitched against commercial fishermen and environmentalists in a legal dispute that has halted what was expected to be the longest snapper season in years, reflecting broader tensions over the Trump administration's efforts to loosen fishing rules and deregulate the seas.

In May, NOAA issued special permits exempting the states from some legal requirements to protect fish. Instead of imposing wholesale fishing bans on bottom fishing each winter, as NOAA had proposed last year, the agency set up an Atlantic snapper season in four states ranging from 39 to 62 days, allowing anglers to keep one fish per day.

However, the plan was halted at the last minute by a federal judge in Washington who blocked the plan. The Atlantic red snapper is known for both its fighting ability and popularity at the dinner table. After decades of overfishing, regulators in 2010 restricted recreational fishing to only a handful of days each year - when not banned altogether. Starting last year, Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis led a charge with officials in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to take over management of the recreational Atlantic snapper fishery, casting the effort as guaranteeing anglers' 'God-given right to fish.

' The conflict landed in court just before the season was about to begin May 22, and U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras issued an injunction based in part on environmental concerns. He relied on estimates from the nonprofit Ocean Conservancy suggesting recreational catches could reach up to 485,000 in Florida alone during the expanded season - 20 times the number of landed catch allowed.

Kemp learned about the judge's order from a text message sent by a friend while driving to the marina. The ruling sparked immediate backlash. Florida wildlife officials denounced the decision as the work of a 'rogue federal judge,' while some fishermen involved in the lawsuit reported receiving threats after DeSantis falsely accused them of trying to commandeer the quota all for themselves.

One of the plaintiffs, North Carolina fisherman Jeff Oden, said commercial fishermen are struggling to survive amid rising costs and competition from imported seafood. He worries that expanded recreational harvests could leave too few snapper available when the commercial season begins later this year. The dispute stems in part from disagreements over the health of the fishery.

NOAA estimates that roughly one-quarter of released red snapper die, despite techniques designed to improve their survival like puncturing the bladder to reduce gases that build up in their bladder when pulled up, hindering them from returning to the ocean's depths where they live. Yet many fishermen argue the stock is thriving. Stock is rebounding but scientists urge caution. Haley Stephens, who with her husband operates the Sea Spirit, a group charter boat in Ponce Inlet, Fla.

, on May 21, 2026. Captain Tyler Usina uses a technique to vent a red snapper caught on the charter boat Jodie Lynn II, before it is released back into the water miles off the coast of St. Augustine, Fla. , on May 22, 2026





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