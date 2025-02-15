Recreating the Iconic Lana Cakes Chocolate Fudge Cake

Experience the magic of Lana Cakes' famous chocolate fudge cake with this easy-to-follow recipe. Learn the secrets behind the perfect frosting and recreate this iconic Singaporean dessert in your own kitchen.

It takes just five minutes to whip up this chocolate fudge cake —make the easy, pudding-like frosting while the cake bakes. Cornstarch helps thicken the chocolate frosting , while gelatin helps the frosting set and stay set—even on a hot and humid day. Last October, on a visit home to Singapore, I listened to my aunt gush about Lana Cakes , a famed Singaporean cake shop that has been in business since 1964.

Though I had never tasted their cakes, I’d heard plenty of great things about the bakery and its fudgy chocolate cake. For some of my friends, celebrating their birthdays with the popular chocolate cake was a family tradition spanning decades. Surprised that I’d never tasted this iconic treat, my aunt bought a cake for me to try. Even though it was a blisteringly hot day—temperatures in Singapore typically range from 86 to 95ºF (30 to 35ºC)—the confection was pristine. The frosting hadn’t melted and the decorative ripples in it remained immaculate. I took a bite of the cake. Its tenderness and intense chocolate flavor surprised me: It was like eating a bar of dark chocolate, but in cake form. The frosting, in particular, made the dessert feel both familiar yet completely different from any other chocolate cake I’ve had in the past. The frosting curiously toed the line between ganache and gel: It was set enough that it did not leave a mess even when I picked up a slice with my hand, yet still managed to have a creamy, melt-in-the-mouth quality. Once I got back to the Netherlands, where I live today, I was eager to recreate the dessert in my home kitchen. Through my testing, I found that for the best frosting, you need to bring the cornstarch, sugar, and water to a bubble—which helps the starches gelatinize—then immediately remove the pot from the heat before whisking in the gelatin and chocolate. I found that if I allowed the frosting to boil vigorously after adding the chocolate, it became stiff and grainy—not the shiny, barely-set effect of Lana Cakes’ chocolate cake. This is likely because the chocolate overheated; when the ingredient reaches 145ºF (62ºC), it begins to seize and break. The resulting frosting is just thick enough to drape over the cake, and as the mixture cools, the gelatin sets it, resulting in a pristine chocolate frosting that stays intact even in hot and humid tropical weather. To recreate the unapologetically rich and intense flavor of the dessert, I used devil’s food cake—which has a dramatically dark crumb, deep chocolate flavor, and is wonderfully tender —as my starting point.: natural cocoa powder and Dutch-process cocoa powder. Natural cocoa powder is naturally acidic and has a pH between five and six, but Dutch-process cocoa powder is washed with a potassium carbonate solution that neutralizes the cocoa’s pH to seven. This produces a slightly darker cocoa powder that gives baked goods, including this chocolate cake, a deeper brown hue. Here, the addition of coffee enhances the cocoa powder's fruity, bittersweet notes, resulting in a deeply chocolate-y dessert.Using a rectangular pan with straight edges not only replicates the look of the original Lana Cakes creation, but also creates a neat cake that’s easy to evenly level and drape in frosting. If you don’t have a Pullman loaf pan, you can use a regular 9- by 4-inch loaf pan—but because a regular loaf pan is much shorter than a Pullman loaf pan, you’ll have to remove a half cup of cake batter before baking, which will prevent the batter from spilling over the sides as it bakes. (That half cup of batter makes for a very single-serving cake. Just place it in a greased ramekin and bake until just firm to the touch, 15 to 20 minutes.)Blooming gelatin—sprinkling gelatin powder over cold water so it can fully hydrate—prevents it from clumping up and helps it dissolve evenly into whatever it’s added to.In my research, I was surprised to learn that the frosting wasn’t a ganache or buttercream, but rather a starch-thickened one that’s prepared on the stove. To make it, you cook a mixture of cornstarch, sugar, and water until it just bubbles, then remove it from the heat and whisk in bloomed gelatin and chopped dark chocolate until smooth. Online sources recommend using mung bean starch to prepare the cake’s frosting; the ingredient is commonly used to make, little snacks and confections widely eaten throughout Southeast Asia. Since mung bean starch is not as readily available as cornstarch in many countries, including the US, I experimented with both. While the frosting made with mung bean starch was slightly lighter in texture compared to cornstarch, there were very minimal differences, and I have no hesitation in recommending cornstarch in this recipe.Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and preheat to 350°F (180°C). Lightly grease one 9- by 4-inch aluminum Pullman loaf pan with neutral oil and line with parchment cross-wise so that there is a 1-inch overhang on both sides. (See notes below if you do not have a Pullman loaf pa





