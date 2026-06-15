Recovery truck driver allegedly used vehicle as weapon to kill girlfriend, court hears

A detailed account of the trial of Mohammed Azim, accused of murdering his teenage girlfriend Lily Whitehouse by crushing her against a lamppost with his recovery truck after an argument, following her visit to her premature baby in hospital.

A recovery truck driver allegedly used his vehicle as a weapon to push his teenage girlfriend along a road before crushing her against a lamppost, according to prosecutors.

CCTV footage released by police shows the moments before Lily Whitehouse, 19, was fatally crushed. The driver, Mohammed Azim, is on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court accused of murdering Miss Whitehouse on November 5 of last year. The incident occurred in Old Park Lane, Oldbury, West Midlands, shortly after Miss Whitehouse had visited her newborn baby in a neonatal intensive care unit. The baby was fathered by another man.

Azim, who worked as a recovery driver, picked her up in his Mercedes Sprinter van but allegedly drove past the road where she lived. Prosecutors suggest an argument may have ensued. The court heard that Azim's vehicle was used to nudge and push Miss Whitehouse along the road as she attempted to flee. She suffered fatal chest injuries after being crushed against a lamppost.

Following the incident, Azim called emergency services, claiming she had been struck by a hit-and-run driver. In a frantic 999 call, he described seeing another vehicle hit her and drive away.

However, paramedics and police found his story suspicious. He was arrested on suspicion of murder. Body-worn police video captured Azim, with blood on his face, describing the alleged hit-and-run vehicle. Text messages presented in court revealed a tumultuous on-off relationship between Azim and Miss Whitehouse since 2023, with her frequently begging him to see her and accusing him of infidelity.

Azim, from Tipton, West Midlands, denies the murder charge. The trial is ongoing





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Mohammed Azim Lily Whitehouse Murder Trial Recovery Truck Domestic Violence Hit-And-Run Claim West Midlands

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