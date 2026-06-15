Recovery Truck Driver Accused of Using Vehicle as Weapon in Fatal Collision

Prosecutors say Mohammed Azim used his Mercedes Sprinter vehicle to push his teenage girlfriend, Lily Whitehouse, along a road before crushing her against a lamppost in Oldbury, West Midlands. Azim is on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court accused of murdering Miss Whitehouse on November 5 last year.

A recovery truck driver is accused of using his vehicle as a weapon to push his teenage girlfriend along a road before crushing her against a lamppost, prosecutors say.

CCTV footage shows the seconds leading up to Lily Whitehouse's alleged fatal collision with a lamppost in Oldbury, West Midlands. The footage also captures the moment of Mohammed Azim's arrest. Prosecutors released audio of a 999 call in which Azim claimed the teenager had been hit by a car that had driven away.

Azim is on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court accused of murdering Miss Whitehouse on November 5 last year, just months after she gave birth to a premature baby fathered by another man. The teenager was allegedly crushed against a lamppost in Old Park Lane in Oldbury, West Midlands, by Azim's Mercedes Sprinter vehicle, suffering fatal chest injuries.

Prosecutors say the likelihood is that Azim and Miss Whitehouse were having an argument, which is why he drove past the road where she lived. CCTV from a nearby school captured the sound of Azim's recovery truck idling just out of view of the camera for around 16 minutes before the truck comes into view and Miss Whitehouse is seen walking quickly along the road on the driver's side.

The defendant is driving the truck as if he was nudging or pushing her along the road, prosecutors say. Miss Whitehouse, who was just 5ft 3ins and weighed less than seven and a half stone, suffered severe injuries. Jurors were told she had got out of the truck and was running along the road as Azim pursued her in the vehicle before hitting her, on what was Azim's 41st birthday.

After Miss Whitehouse was injured, Azim is alleged to have picked her up and put her in his truck while dialling 999. The defendant told the emergency services he had seen Miss Whitehouse being hit by a vehicle that did not stop at the scene. In the frantic 999 call, Azim is heard saying: 'I need an ambulance please, please… it's crazy… she is bleeding, she got hit by a car and they drive off… they drive off.

' Azim was arrested after claiming he had seen somebody else hit Ms Whitehouse as she crossed the road. Miss Whitehouse had been in an on-off relationship with Azim since 2023. Prosecutors have been reading extensive text messages between the defendant and Ms Whitehouse in the years before she died, in which Miss Whitehouse regularly begged Azim to see her and accused him of seeing other women. Azim denies murder. The trial continues





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Mohammed Azim Lily Whitehouse Recovery Truck Driver Fatal Collision Murder Trial

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