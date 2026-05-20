Recovery of Italian Deceased Divers Continued in Maldives Underwater Cave

Divers on Wednesday managed to recover the last two bodies of the four Italian diving instructors who died deep inside an underwater cave in the Maldives last week. The identities of Muriel Oddenino and Giorgia Sommacal have been confirmed.

Divers on Wednesday recovered the last two bodies of the four Italians who died deep inside an underwater cave in the Maldives last week. The divers had been exploring the cave in Vaavu Atoll on Thursday when they disappeared.

The body of their Italian diving instructor, Gianluca Benedetti, was recovered near the mouth of the cave on the day they disappeared. The bodies of Muriel Oddenino and Giorgia Sommacal were identified and taken to a morgue. After initially missing two bodies, the search had been temporarily suspended once the recovery divers spotted them in the cave’s innermost area.

The four bodies were found 'pretty much together' and the cave had been explored in the past by local experts and foreign divers. The cause of death of the Maldivian military diver is under investigation. The recovery team used closed-circuit rebreathers for the 'significantly longer dives'





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Italian Deceased Divers Maldives Underwater Cave Recovery Mission Italian Dones Diving Instructor

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