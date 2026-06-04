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Recovery effort underway in Denali National Park after climber has medical event near summit

Denali News

Recovery effort underway in Denali National Park after climber has medical event near summit
MckinkeyClimberSummit
📆6/4/2026 4:48 AM
📰KTVF11
40 sec. here / 6 min. at publisher
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There is a recovery effort this weekend on our nation’s highest peak.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - There is a recovery effort this weekend on our nation’s highest peak in Denali National Park and Preserve. A climber had a medical event at about 18,700-feet while descending from Mt.

McKinley’s summit around midnight Saturday night, Denali National Park and Preserve said. Park officials said Sunday morning that the recovery effort is ongoing. The climber’s immediate family members have been contacted.19-year-old on long road to recovery after losing both legs in crash that split his car in halfPFD Payout: Former Gov.

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Mckinkey Climber Summit Medical Emergency

 

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