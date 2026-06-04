Recovery effort underway in Denali National Park after climber has medical event near summit

There is a recovery effort this weekend on our nation’s highest peak.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - There is a recovery effort this weekend on our nation’s highest peak in Denali National Park and Preserve. A climber had a medical event at about 18,700-feet while descending from Mt.

McKinley’s summit around midnight Saturday night, Denali National Park and Preserve said. Park officials said Sunday morning that the recovery effort is ongoing. The climber’s immediate family members have been contacted.19-year-old on long road to recovery after losing both legs in crash that split his car in halfPFD Payout: Former Gov.

Walker proposes $10K dividend if the program dies with it Sullivan vs. Sullivan: Senator accuses Peltola of ‘rigging’ election — but evidence of her involvement is unclear Sullivan vs. Sullivan: Senator accuses Peltola of ‘rigging’ election — but evidence of her involvement is unclear‘Movement is important’: JBER hosts 5K run as it attempts to break mental health stigmaMain Gate Closed: What to know to attend Fort Wainwright’s summer concert





KTVF11 / 🏆 267. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mckinkey Climber Summit Medical Emergency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MORE Fountains Flowing – Check Out Lafayette ParkThanks to LM for sending: 'Fountains in Lafayette Park are also back!' From the National Park Service: 'The seven acre Lafayette Park is directly north of the White House.

Read more »

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton Introduces Bill to Rename Rock Creek ParkCongresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton has introduced a bill to rename Rock Creek Park as Rock Creek National Park, highlighting its national significance and importance to the nation, visitors, tourists, and residents of the District of Columbia.

Read more »

San Mateo couple drowns in waterfall at Kings Canyon National ParkA San Mateo couple who drowned at a waterfall in Kings Canyon National Park over Memorial Day weekend have been identified, authorities said.

Read more »

Dozens gather in Horner Park to protest federal immigration arrest in Albany ParkAbout 100 people gathered at Horner Park Wednesday evening to protest a federal immigration arrest that happened Tuesday near Lawrence and Kedzie.

Read more »