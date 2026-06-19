Recovery Driver Found Guilty of Killing Teenage Girlfriend with Truck After She Had Another Man's Baby

Mohammed Azim, 41, was convicted of murder for using his Mercedes van to crush 19-year-old Lily Whitehouse against a lamppost. The couple had a tumultuous relationship after Lily gave birth to another man's child.

A recovery driver has been found guilty of murdering his teenage girlfriend by crushing her with his truck after she had a baby with another man.

Mohammed Azim, 41, used his Mercedes Sprinter flatbed van as a weapon to pin 19-year-old Lily Whitehouse against a lamppost in Oldbury, West Midlands, on November 5 last year. He then falsely reported a hit and run, claiming another driver had struck her. The jury at the Crown Court returned a majority verdict of 10-2 after a two-week trial, rejecting Azim's claims of accidental death.

Lily's family wept and shouted as the verdict was read, and later released a statement describing her as their beautiful girl who could light up the world. Judge Mr. Justice Murray adjourned sentencing until Monday and remanded Azim in custody. Azim, a divorced father who moved to the UK from Pakistan at age 14, had a sexual relationship with Lily Whitehouse after they met on a West Bromwich street in 2023 when she was 16.

The relationship was on and off, and during a separation, Lily became pregnant by another man. She gave birth prematurely to a daughter in September 2025, ten weeks early. The baby girl remained in a neonatal intensive care unit at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley, where Lily visited daily. On the day of her death, Lily had visited her baby and then took a bus back to Oldbury, where Azim picked her up.

Instead of taking her home, he drove past her flat and parked, idling for 16 minutes before Lily got out. CCTV showed the two arguing, then Lily running as Azim pursued her in the van, nudging her along the road. A loud bang was heard as the van door crushed Lily against a lamppost, causing severe chest injuries that killed her instantly.

Azim then loaded her body into the cab and drove around the corner before calling 999, screaming and refusing to perform CPR, telling call handlers: 'She is dead, bro.

' The court heard that just five days before Lily went into premature labour, she accused Azim of assaulting her with his van door in a series of messages. In one message, she wrote: 'You literally pushed me with the van door. I went in the puddle and everything. That can kill the baby, making me fall like that.

You have literally soaked all my clothes. You have made me bang my head on the floor.

' The day before she gave birth, Lily told friends she had fallen and cut her hand after Azim sped off in his car during an argument. Lily's family said Azim was unhappy about her pregnancy with another man's child and made her hide her baby bump. He also took her phone and grabbed her.

In court, Azim claimed that on the night of her death, Lily wanted extra time with him but he refused, and she opened the passenger door pleading for a hug before he accidentally struck her. The jury rejected his account. Lily's family concluded their statement: 'While nothing can ever bring Lily back, we take some comfort in knowing that justice has been served. Our hearts are broken by this senseless act.





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