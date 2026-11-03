Recovery Consultants of Atlanta Adopting eClinicalWorks AI to Support 40 Daily Mobile Patients

Recovery Consultants of Atlanta utilizes eClinicalWorks health technology to streamline mobile care for homeless patients, enhancing efficiency and data access through digital tools.

Recovery Consultants of Atlanta is deploying advanced health technology solutions to streamline clinical operations for its mobile care teams serving vulnerable populations. The Georgia nonprofit organization addresses the complex needs of individuals experiencing homelessness by conducting medical encounters outside traditional clinic walls. This strategic adoption of digital tools aims to manage high patient volumes and extensive documentation requirements more effectively in community settings.

On a busy day, a provider with Recovery Consultants of Atlanta may attend to as many as 40 patients at a single homeless shelter location. Each medical encounter involves rigorous tasks such as reviewing detailed medical histories, collecting legal consent forms, and completing extensive clinical notes. These procedures are often performed in environments that lack the infrastructure of a standard health care facility, making operational efficiency a critical challenge for the organization.

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The nonprofit organization has chosen technology solutions from eClinicalWorks to address these logistical hurdles. Angel Jenkins, the practice manager at Recovery Consultants of Atlanta, emphasized the organization's capacity for significant impact despite its small size. She discussed these operational challenges and the technological response during the health technology company's National Conference in Nashville on October 23.

The organization operates as both a federally qualified health center and a certified community behavioral health clinic, providing primary care, behavioral health, medication-assisted treatment, and infectious disease services. Founded in 1999 as a peer-led recovery support organization, Recovery Consultants of Atlanta has expanded its reach through three mobile units that visit homeless shelters and programs assisting people transitioning out of incarceration.

A central component of this technological integration is eClinicalWorks' Prisma system, which grants providers access to medical records from external organizations. This interoperability is vital for patients experiencing homelessness or those who frequently move between different care settings. Jenkins noted that this access helps fill critical gaps in medical histories, allowing clinicians to identify medications and review previous procedures to make more informed treatment decisions.

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Jenkins explained that patients often struggle to recall the specific names or dosages of their medications. Prisma allows clinicians to verify these details directly through outside records, reducing the risk of medication errors. Additionally, the system tracks referrals between the organization's medical and behavioral health providers, ensuring that patients do not fall through the cracks of the care continuum.

The organization is also experimenting with artificial intelligence to further reduce administrative burdens. Following the eClinicalWorks conference last year, a provider began utilizing the company's Sunoh.ai ambient documentation tool. This technology generates clinical notes from patient encounters, which has proven particularly useful during community visits where providers see dozens of patients in a single day.

While the Sunoh.ai tool requires clinician review to ensure accuracy, Jenkins described it as definitely helpful. She noted that the system provides comprehensive data from the encounter, requiring the provider to extract only the necessary information for the final note. This process still demands attention but significantly reduces the time spent on manual documentation compared to traditional methods.

Patient-facing technology has also been integrated to simplify mobile operations. Jenkins highlighted the use of digital check-in and consent capabilities within healow, eClinicalWorks' patient-facing digital health platform. These features reduce the time spent collecting signatures and demographic information during community visits, allowing providers to focus more on clinical care rather than paperwork.

Despite these advancements, digital adoption among the patient population remains limited. Jenkins estimated that only a small portion of Recovery Consultants of Atlanta's patients regularly use healow. Limited digital literacy within this vulnerable demographic prevents widespread utilization of the patient portal, presenting a significant barrier to full digital engagement.

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Jenkins views education as a key opportunity to expand adoption. By helping patients become more comfortable managing their health information independently, the organization aims to increase the use of digital tools over time. This educational approach is essential for bridging the gap between available technology and the actual needs and capabilities of the served community.

At its October conference, eClinicalWorks unveiled version 12.04 of its electronic health record platform alongside new AI capabilities designed to reduce administrative work. CEO Girish Navani projected that the new technology would make practices 30 percent more efficient. Jenkins believes this target may be conservative, stating that she feels Navani was minimizing the potential impact for organizations like hers.

The new platform features a redesigned interface intended to reduce the number of clicks and pop-up windows that frustrate clinicians. Jenkins noted that many providers spend hours after regular working hours completing forms while at home with their families. Simplifying form completion is a priority for improving work-life balance and reducing clinician burnout.

Jenkins is particularly interested in whether the new technology can eventually assist with paperwork for prescription assistance programs. Although this specific application has not been confirmed, the potential for automation in this area could further alleviate administrative burdens. The combination of improved interoperability, AI documentation, and streamlined interfaces positions Recovery Consultants of Atlanta to enhance both clinical outcomes and operational sustainability.

As AI advances, even small, community-based organizations are feeling the pressure to keep pace, Jenkins said. She noted that not using AI makes the organization feel behind, adding that some patients are hesitant to seek care from providers who seem to be using outdated technology. Showing these features enhances the visit flow and makes providers seem more knowledgeable.

She emphasized that when providers can demonstrate they have read up on a patient's history, it builds rapport and shows care. This personalized approach helps patients feel valued even during their first visit, reinforcing the trust essential for effective long-term health management in underserved communities.