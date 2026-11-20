Recover and Supima will create new recycled fiber and yarn solutions from Supima cotton waste.

, the organization behind American-grown Pima cotton, announced a new partnership that will create new recycled fiber and yarn solutions from’s proprietary recycling technology, global scale and traceability capabilities.

A key goal for the collaboration is to explore how recycledcan be used in a wider range of premium yarns and garments, helping expand the possibilities for recycled cotton beyond more traditional fabric applications. Jason Thompson, vice president of brand development at Supima, said recycled cotton has never had a premium tier, but Supima’s licensees have been asking for a circular option that maintains the fiber’s quality and the integrity of the Supima claim.

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The partners emphasized that traceability will be at the center of the new offering so brands will have “greater visibility into the material’s journey through the supply chain. ” Both the virgin and recycled cotton will originate American-grown Supima cotton, with the recycled material digitally traced through the traceability platform “Supima is known for the quality of its cotton. Recover brings the ability to recycle it at global scale, with traceability and transparency.

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Together, we want to shape the future of cotton recycling by giving Supima production waste a second life in new textiles,” said Enes Adak, Recover co-CEO and chief product officer. In other news, Supima has pushed back the launch of Prefab NYC from January 2027 to July 2027. The trade event will showcase luxury fabrics made with Supima cotton, wool, cashmere and silk.

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